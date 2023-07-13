Playing college football, attending school full time and giving back to the community is no small commitment. Yet, that’s how 136 Good Works Team nominees invest their time and that’s why their coaches recommended them for the 2023 Allstate American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Good Work Team®.

“I’m impressed and inspired by these young men because they’re incredible athletes and amazing human beings,” said Tim Tebow, two-time national champion, Heisman Trophy winner and 2009 Good Works Team member. “When you give back to the community, it gives you purpose and can change your whole life – and the lives of others.”