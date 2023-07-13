Playing college football, attending school full time and giving back to the community is no small commitment. Yet, that’s how 136 Good Works Team nominees invest their time and that’s why their coaches recommended them for the 2023 Allstate American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Good Work Team®.
“I’m impressed and inspired by these young men because they’re incredible athletes and amazing human beings,” said Tim Tebow, two-time national champion, Heisman Trophy winner and 2009 Good Works Team member. “When you give back to the community, it gives you purpose and can change your whole life – and the lives of others.”
“These bright young athletes are role models,” said Tony Hawkes, executive vice president and general manager, Allstate Sales and Distribution. “We’ve celebrated thousands of college football players around the country for years, and they’ve had a huge impact on their communities and on society.”
Devonte Murphy of Dakota State University was one of the five NAIA nominees on the Combined Divisions with FCS, NCAA Division II and NCAA Division III. He serves on the Capital Council and helps in various community services with the Trojan football program in Madison.
Murphy is a two-time North Star Athletic Association All-Conference honoree, most recently as Second Team All-Conference in 2022 (56 tackles and 7.5 tackles-for-loss of 22 yards). He was named to the NSAA All-Conference First Team in 2021 (53 tackles, four quarterback sacks and seven tackles-for-loss of 40 yards).