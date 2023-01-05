Law Enforcement Blotter Jan 5, 2023 Jan 5, 2023 Updated 16 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:01/04/23 02:43 CFS23-00088 Vehicle Abandoned Information/Administrative NW 9TH ST MADISON01/04/23 06:36 CFS23-00090 Motorist Assist Assistance Given MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON01/04/23 09:16 CFS23-00091 911 Open Line Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD 44.008108, -97.0833401/04/23 09:19 CFS23-00092 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N PRAIRIE AVE MADISON01/04/23 09:47 CFS23-00093 Suspicious Activity Completed/Settled by Phone SW 1ST ST MADISON01/04/23 09:51 CFS23-00094 Disturbance Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON01/04/23 09:56 CFS23-00095 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N HARTH AVE MADISON01/04/23 12:39 CFS23-00096 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone NW 2ND ST MADISON01/04/23 12:59 CFS23-00097 Vehicle Abandoned Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO01/04/23 14:20 CFS23-00098 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON01/04/23 14:32 CFS23-00099 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 457TH AVE MADISON01/04/23 15:12 CFS23-00100 Medical Patient Transported EMS NE 8TH ST MADISON01/04/23 17:40 CFS23-00101 Complaint Handled By Public Works / Street / N JOSEPHINE AVE MADISON01/04/23 18:29 CFS23-00102 911 Hang Up Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON01/04/23 22:04 CFS23-00103 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone S CHICAGO AVE MADISON01/04/23 23:42 CFS23-00104 911 Hang Up NE 9TH ST MADISONTotal Records: 16 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Aaron Johnson urges county commissioners to recognize their authority in pipeline routing County landowners voice numerous concerns with pipeline project Sheriff's office works to address stuck and abandoned vehicles Winter storm warning in effect through Tuesday Prep Roundup: Madison loses two weekend games Madison resident Araina Crenshaw reported missing Today's baby County approves TIF District #6 Law Enforcement Blotter House fire occurs here on Christmas Eve Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form