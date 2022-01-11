Madison city commissioners approved the second reading of an ordinance that reduces the frequency of their meetings to twice a month.
Monday night, commissioners passed Ordinance No. 1642. The passage means commissioners will meet on the first and third Monday of each month rather than every Monday night. The meeting time will remain at 5:30 p.m.
The ordinance will take effect in February, City Administrator Jameson Berreth told the Daily Leader.
During the meeting, one attendee asked commissioners why the number of meetings was being reduced. Commissioner Adam Shaw said that he thinks the commission can be more effective with fewer meetings, adding that some meetings last only 10 minutes.
“Sometimes, having more meetings doesn’t make you efficient,” he said. “I think if we can condense the materials and get it in an every other week setting, I think it could be more beneficial for us as a community.”
Commissioner Kelly Dybdahl added that commissioners aren’t changing the time of the regular meetings.
“We’re going to just try this two meetings a month setting and see how it goes,” said Dybdahl.
According to the ordinance, the time for the meetings “shall be established by resolution by the Board of Commissioners.” Berreth told commissioners that the city’s current resolution states that the commission’s regular meeting time will be 5:30 p.m.
“That continues forward until you want to make any changes,” Berreth told commissioners.
As for individual meetings, the ordinance states that the authority to cancel or change the time, day or place of an individual meeting “shall be vested with the Mayor upon 72 hours advance notice.”
“That helps to handle any holidays, like next week for example you have a Monday holiday, so the mayor is able to change it (the meeting) to Tuesday,” said Berreth.
Commissioners began discussing changing the frequency of their meetings in December.