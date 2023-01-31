Piecemakers 2.jpg

MARIAN WHEELER sews together a quilt during a Tuesday meeting of the Trinity Piecemakers quilting group. At the weekly meetings, members work together to tie and finish edges on their quilts, which they donate to local and international organizations.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

Even with decades of quilting experience, Mary Lingbeck never knows exactly how a quilt will look when it’s finished.

“It’s a transformation,” she said. “Until you see the border, you don’t know what it’s going to look like.”