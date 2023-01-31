Even with decades of quilting experience, Mary Lingbeck never knows exactly how a quilt will look when it’s finished.
“It’s a transformation,” she said. “Until you see the border, you don’t know what it’s going to look like.”
That transformation is one reason she’s been coming to the Trinity Piecemakers quilting group for decades.
The Trinity Piecemakers meet in the Trinity Lutheran Church fellowship room each Tuesday at 1 p.m. Lingbeck, who has been a member of the church since the mid-1950s, doesn’t remember a time when the church didn’t have some sort of quilting group. She’s been at it for about 40 years, she said, and she has no plans to quit.
“Even when Mary was working, she always said, ‘I need to have Tuesday off for quilting’,” said Nancy Rook, a longtime member of the group.
Every meeting, the group tries to finish at least three quilts. This involves tying the quilts’ three layers together and completing the edges. During the week, certain members work to create the decorative quilt tops. Like other quilting groups, the Piecemakers donate every quilt they make.
Some go to Lutheran World Relief, which sends quilts overseas to impoverished countries. Here, they are used for wall dividers, flooring and more. Rook said the group donates to Lutheran World Relief in October, and by then, their storage room is full to bursting with quilts.
Other quilts are given to graduating seniors who are members of Trinity Lutheran Church.
“We’ve been trying to do more locally,” Lingbeck said.
This led to the Piecemakers donating their quilts to Family Connection, a nonprofit in Sioux Falls which supports the families and loved ones of people in prison, said Rook. Other quilts have gone to local police and fire departments, the Madison hospital and schools, as well as families affected by disasters like fires and floods.
“Wherever there’s a need, let us know,” Lingbeck said.
Lingbeck and Rook urged those who are or know someone in need to contact the Trinity Lutheran Church main office, which will help individuals get in contact with the Piecemakers.
Marian Wheeler said the group welcomes everyone with open arms, whether they’re members of the church or not, and Rook said no quilting experience is required for those who want to join. Anyone can be taught the necessary skills.
“When you say quilting, it scares people away,” Rook said. “But if you can tie a knot, you’ll be okay.”
Several members said they just ask members to come in when they are willing and able. There’s no attendance policy.
“We had a motto: ‘Come when you can and leave when you must’,” Lingbeck said.
Carol Andersen has been a member since she retired about six years ago. She joined the group at the first opportunity and said she hasn’t regretted it for a moment.
“I’ve always wanted to do this, and I didn’t have time. Now, I have a lot of time and really enjoy it,” she said. “It’s good to get together and talk and laugh. It keeps us sane.”
Elaine Struwe said she attends the meetings for the fellowship and connections. Like other members, she finds a sense of purpose and gets a day to look forward to each week.
“They’re all friends and family, really. We’re just like a family,” she said. “It’s one of my favorite parts of the week. We’re doing good.”
