Lake County Commissioners indicated on Tuesday morning they continue to support efforts to expand the Vermillion Basin Water Development District.
Both Brad Preheim, manager of the Vermillion Basin Water Development District, and Jay Gilbertson, manager of the East Dakota Water Development District, were present to review the concept, which commissioners had previously voted to support. Preheim explained the concept of expanding the Vermillion district to encompass the entire Vermillion River watershed emerged out of a task force the state created several years ago.
When no action was taken as a result of the task force’s recommendation, Preheim sought to have the matter addressed legislatively by seeking support from counties affected and state legislators representing those counties.
After doing this, the district pulled proposed legislation out of respect for Gov. Kristi Noem, who ran on a platform of no new taxes, he indicated.
If the Vermillion Basin Water Development District were expanded, McCook County residents would see a new tax because they are not currently part of a water development district. The tax would amount to 3 cents per thousand.
In Lake County, property owners currently pay 2.3 cents per thousand because the entire county is in the East Dakota district.
The following year, after gaining support from the governor, the proposed legislation found opposition in state Secretary of Agriculture and Natural Resources Hunter Roberts, according to Preheim. Roberts felt a better approach would be to take it to the vote of the people.
Before putting it on the ballot in McCook County, Preheim was checking to see whether other counties still supported the concept. In Lake County, it would affect five townships: Wayne, Concord, Winfred, Clarno and Orland.
“We’re not going to do it if you changed your minds,” Preheim said. “It’s going to be a difficult task to get people [in McCook County] to vote for new tax.”
Gilbertson advocated having the entire watershed, which stretches from Lake Thompson in Kingsbury County to the Missouri River, in a single water development district.
“There have been disagreements about how issues should be managed,” he said. “Nobody was looking at the whole basin.”
Commissioners voted to support the Vermillion Basin Water Development District’s efforts to expand to encompass the entire watershed.
In other business, the commission:
— Approved 10 malt beverage licenses for 2022-23. Auditor Paula Barrick reported the sheriff did not have issues with any of the businesses. One will need to pay taxes prior to receiving the license.
— Approved a new on-off sale malt beverage and South Dakota farm wine license for 605 Meats, LLC in Chester. Owner Cody Hojer explained that he sought to attract more people to his business by expanding the selection of items available.
— Approved an agreement with Lake Area Improvement Corporation for a grant of ARPA funds dispersed through the county. Commissioners earlier decided to award $200,000 toward the cost of establishing a child care center in Madison.
— Approved a joint powers agreement with the state Department of Transportation for striping and rumble strips on identified roadways. These include 464th Avenue, known as the Chester Oil, from SD-34 south to 244th Street, and one mile north of SD-34 on 463rd Avenue.
— Passed a resolution for the compromise on a poor lien for the property having a street address of 320 N. Kansas Ave. The individual who had entered into a Contract for Deed in October 2010 failed to meet the terms of the contract.
— Approved a utility occupancy application for East River Electric Power Cooperative to bore under roadway.
— Approved providing health insurance to county employees through Avera, offering two options, and capping the county’s contribution at $700. The new policy increases the deductible from $3,000 to $4,000 for an individual and the out-of-pocket maximum from $6,500 to $7,000.
The county had few options because claims have exceeded premiums, making it a risky pool. The stipend for employees not receiving insurance was also increased by 20%.
— Approved vision insurance with Optilegra and life insurance with Unum. Neither policy changed.
— Denied an application for poor relief assistance from the Avera Heart Hospital in the amount of $53,592.39 because the individual has begun making payments on the account and a 20% discount has been applied to the amount owed.