Noah Tripp was on the phone when he learned Russian troops had crossed the border into Ukraine. He was speaking to a Ukrainian artist he had met at a convention in 2016.
“She told me to look at the news, that the war had started,” the Dakota State University student said on Tuesday. “I sat at my desk and cried.”
The two are as close as siblings and he checks in with her daily, knowing her life and that of her husband are in danger. Thus far, she has refused to leave the country because her husband is banned from doing so.
“Obviously, since they love each other, they’re staying together,” Tripp said.
Tripp is not the only DSU student who has been impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Another student, Oleksandro “Alex” Rachynska, is from Ukraine. On Thursday night, she will be speaking at a candlelight vigil planned on the DSU campus.
Organizers need to be flexible in their planning, according to Nicole Claussen, director of international programs, who is helping to coordinate the event. With the high winds which have plagued the region for weeks, they may not be able to march across campus as planned and may be forced to move indoors, where candles are not allowed.
If the weather permits, the candlelight vigil for Ukraine will begin on the lawn west of the Trojan Center and proceed across campus to the Karl E. Mundt Library. Plan B is to remain in the protected area west of the Trojan Center for a short program. Plan C is to move into the basement of the building, also known as TC Underground.
Regardless of the option selected, the candlelight vigil for Ukraine will begin at 7:45 p.m. In addition to Rachynska, Sirje Kiin will speak.
Kiin, the wife of DSU Professor Jack Walters, has been coordinating Ukrainian support projects for the Estonian American Council. She is planning to distribute small Ukrainian flags and candy from Ukraine.
Tripp said he has been involved in coordinating this effort, and a related fund-raising effort, because he wants to show solidarity.
“Even though I am not physically with them, I want to show that I and others across the world support them,” he said. Tripp said it’s also important for people to stay informed.
“I watch a lot of [President Volodymyr] Zelensky’s speeches. He says not to normalize what’s going on, not to become numb to it,” Tripp stated. “Just because it’s on the other side of the world doesn’t mean it doesn’t affect us.”
Claussen said that while DSU has only one student from Ukraine currently enrolled, Tripp’s advocacy shows that others have connections to that country. For this reason, she hopes that people in the community will attend the event.
“We want them to know we’re here to give them support,” she said.
In addition to the candlelight vigil, a fund-raiser is being held on the DSU campus. Between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday in the Trojan Center, blue and yellow flowers can be purchased for $1. These will be used to create a Ukrainian flag, and proceeds will be donated to Come Back Alive Ukraine.
According to the organization’s website, the NGO was formed in 2014 to support the Ukrainian military by increasing technological capabilities. This has included supplying thermal imagers and UAVs (drones) as well as training medical workers and defense analysts.
“We have to do what we can to end this horrible event,” Claussen said about the student-led initiative.