Casualene Meyer of Madison is the recipient of the 2021 Founders Award from the Madison Chapter of the American Association of University Women (AAUW).
Meyer was to receive the award in 2020, but the presentation was delayed due to the pandemic. At the time, she was an instructor at Dakota State University. She is now an English as a Second Language/foreign language instructor for the Madison Central School District. Her volunteer efforts throughout the community earned her the honor.
“Casualene is the recipient of our Founders Award this year because of her extensive volunteer work in our community and for her willingness and ability to live her beliefs about helping others,” said Dr. Jack Walters, professor of management at DSU, a former colleague who nominated Meyer for the award.
Meyer volunteered with several organizations on campus; in the community, Meyer founded the Friends of the Madison Public Library group to help provide volunteers, educational and cultural programs, and material support for the library, as well as encouraging in-kind donations from the community.
“In all her professional and community service opportunities, Casualene is grateful for the talents and generosity of the people with whom she works. To those who know her, this self-effacing outlook is familiar, despite her tireless, non-stop efforts to help and uplift everyone she meets,” Walters said.
The award presentation will take place on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Nicky’s Restaurant in Madison. The public is invited to attend; refreshments will be provided.
Nancy Hallenbeck will be the keynote speaker for the event. She is president of the League of Women Voters of Sioux Falls and treasurer of the League of Women Voters of South Dakota.
She is also co-district lay leader of the Southeast District of the Dakotas United Methodist Church. She and her husband love to travel, and they spend three months at their lake cottage in western Michigan. Hallenbeck is a long-time teacher, working with special needs children.