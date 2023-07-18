Mart in the Park to benefit St. Thomas School Jul 18, 2023 Jul 18, 2023 Updated Jul 18, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The first annual Mart in the Park to benefit St. Thomas School will be held on July 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Madison’s Library Park.The event will include kids’ activities, food, games, vendors and entertainment.Proceeds benefit the teachers at St. Thomas School.For more information, call Toni Harmdierks at 605-270-9328 or Jeni Habeger at 605-480-2186. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Hoff Farms aims for 'full circle' ag business Floral Shop building Darrel Simon to be featured in Garden Walk New Madison water tower Lemonade stand ORR School Board OKs bond resolution New storage building ORR sets date for community meeting A son is born Two fatal accidents in Lake County over weekend Follow us Facebook Twitter