Connie Daniel doesn’t know why her family is being recognized by Special Olympics South Dakota.
Yes, her daughter Betsy is involved. Yes, she is the assistant coach locally. Yes, she did help get the Madison Area All Stars organized. Yes, she did become an official volunteer so she could travel with the athletes prior to that when Betsy participated with the Brookings team.
“I feel that there are others out there that are more deserving,” Daniel said, and pulled out a list of others nominated for awards. She had highlighted all the Madison area individuals who had also been nominated for awards.
Sam Howell was nominated for the Spirit of a Champion Award, given to a “Special Olympics athlete who has demonstrated the true spirit, courage, sharing and joy of Special Olympics.”
Lane Riedel and Daniel were both nominated for the Ron Steward Award, which is given to a coach “who best demonstrates a high degree of technical skill and personal commitment to the program.”
Shannon Kauffman and Classic Corner were nominated for the D.J. Mertens Award, which is presented to a business or organization which has made a major contribution to Special Olympics.
“They have given $1,000 every year since we started fund-raising for a local group,” Daniel noted.
Only Dave and Connie Daniel were checked on the list. They have been named Special Olympics Family of the Year for 2022, an honor awarded to family members “who have demonstrated unique and outstanding support of Special Olympics athletes.”
Connie feels the award, which will be presented at a banquet in November, is not necessary, primarily because she has personally benefited from her involvement with Special Olympics.
“It was as meaningful for me as it was for Betsy to be there,” Daniel said in an interview recently. “The parents for the Special Olympics stay around for the practices and form a really nice support network.”
Betsy, now 30, was born with Down’s Syndrome. Initially, health-care providers just gave Daniel a book which listed institutionalization as one of the options for Betsy’s care. Neither she nor her husband Dave considered that to be an option.
In the Chester Area School District, they found a partner who helped their daughter develop her skills. Although she has speech difficulties, she is able to communicate with others because she can read and write as a result of skills she learned in school.
“They were able to give her what she needed,” Daniel said. “They taught Betsy to do things we would not have thought to try with her.”
One of the Chester elementary teachers initially suggested Betsy become involved in Special Olympics. In one of those quintessentially South Dakota experiences, she took a class with a coach involved with the Brookings Special Olympics team who said Betsy would be welcome to join them.
Daniel said they became involved with Special Olympics in 2006, driving to Brookings for practices. While bowling is Betsy’s favorite sport, she has also participated in other sports, including track and field. She also traveled to Lincoln, Neb., with the Brookings soccer team in 2010 to compete in the Special Olympics USA games.
The nomination form submitted to the South Dakota Special Olympics committee indicates Dave and Connie Daniel were “instrumental in shaping the Madison Area All Stars.” Connie sees herself as part of a team when that endeavor is discussed.
“The state Special Olympics office contacted me, Lori Schultz and Dan Wyatt,” she explained. “Lori and I both had kids on the Brookings team.”
Wyatt was included because the Special Olympics organization has a strong working relationship with law enforcement. The Law Enforcement Torch Run raises both funds and awareness for Special Olympics. Law enforcement officers and Special Olympics athletes carry the torch across the state and into the opening ceremonies of the state games.
“Betsy got to go on a Torch Run one year,” Daniel noted.
Before a Madison team could be formed, they needed to raise funds. While volunteers coach the teams and provide other assistance, teams incur expenses when they host events and travel. Financial barriers to athletes are removed through fund-raising efforts.
For several years, that core team worked to raise the financial resources necessary to create a local chapter, primarily with a fund-raiser called the “Polar Plunge.” That event has since been replaced with “Strikes for Special Olympics” held at Cherry Lanes.
As the local chapter evolves, Daniel remains as committed as ever, in part because what she sees inspires her.
“I don’t see a person on the team who feels sorry for themselves,” she said. “The athletes accept people for who they are.”