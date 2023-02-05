Gymnastics

MADISON'S gymnastics team poses for a photo after winning the Region 1A meet in Milbank on Thursday. 

 Submitted photo

It wouldn’t be a state gymnastics meet in the state of South Dakota without the Madison Bulldogs. The Madison gymnastics team won 16 consecutive state titles from 1995 to 2010 and has qualified for the state tournament every year since 1995.

Last season, the Bulldogs captured their 21st state championship in program history. The Bulldogs will get an opportunity to repeat this year after winning the Region 1A meet on Thursday and stamping their ticket to the state tournament.