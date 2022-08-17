Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

(This week’s column is written by Debra Johnston, M.D., who is part of The Prairie Doc® team of physicians and currently practices family medicine in Brookings.)

The annual wellness exam is one of my favorite things to do as a doctor. It’s a chance to talk about one of my passions: health promotion.