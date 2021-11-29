Madison resident Donna Fawbush was sworn in as the newest member of Heartland Consumers Power District’s board of directors in November.
Heartland is governed by an 11-member board of directors, each member elected to represent a designated subdivision within the district. Fawbush was appointed to represent Subdivision 10, which consists of the municipalities of Madison, Groton and Volga.
“We are excited to have Donna join the Heartland board,” said Heartland CEO Russell Olson. “She is an active member of the community and brings a wealth of knowledge to our company.”
A lifelong resident of Madison, Fawbush attended Dakota State University and is a long-time employee of the institution.
She currently serves as director of events and conference services and the university bookstore. She has worked for DSU for 28 years.
She also spends time serving her community as a member of the City of Madison Planning Commission, Bethel Lutheran Home Foundation Board, and the Leadership Madison Advisory Group for the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce.
In terms of joining Heartland, she was intrigued by public power governance.
“I am honored for the opportunity to serve on this board and play a role in advancing Heartland’s vision and mission,” she said. “It comes with a learning curve, but is a challenge I look forward to.”
She and her husband Dick have two grown children, Ashlei and Gavin. In her free time she enjoys gardening, kayaking and biking.
Subdivision 10 was previously served by Dr. Josh Pauli, who officially resigned from the position in November after moving out of the district.
Heartland is based in Madison and provides wholesale power and energy to municipal electric systems throughout South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska.
In addition to reliable power supply, Heartland offers a suite of customer service programs to benefit locally owned public power utilities.