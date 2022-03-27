Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

03/26/22 01:17 CFS22-01638 Motorist Assist Arrest MPD N FARMER AVE MADISON

03/26/22 02:23 CFS22-01639 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 44.007412, -97.11034

03/26/22 07:46 CFS22-01640 Medical Fall Referred to Partner Agency 246TH ST COLTON

03/26/22 08:10 CFS22-01641 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 6TH ST MADISON

03/26/22 13:00 CFS22-01642 MVA Non-Reportable Accident LCSO 232ND ST

03/26/22 13:04 CFS22-01643 Citizen Assist Transport/Escort Given MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON

03/26/22 13:05 CFS22-01644 Medical Transfer Patient Transported EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON

03/26/22 14:23 CFS22-01645 Theft Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD E CENTER ST MADISON

03/26/22 14:37 CFS22-01646 Traffic Complaint Arrest MPD MADISON

03/26/22 16:18 CFS22-01647 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO 237TH ST WINFRED

03/26/22 19:20 CFS22-01648 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 44.022797, -97.14193

03/26/22 20:11 CFS22-01649 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

03/26/22 20:36 CFS22-01650 Mental MPD S UNION AVE MADISON

03/26/22 23:28 CFS22-01651 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SW 10TH ST MADISON

03/26/22 23:28 CFS22-01652 Noise Complaint MPD NW 2ND ST

03/26/22 23:35 CFS22-01653 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON

03/26/22 23:58 CFS22-01654 Traffic Stop LCSO NE 3RD ST MADISON

Total Records: 17