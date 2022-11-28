Bowling Scores Nov 28, 2022 Nov 28, 2022 Updated 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHERRY LANESTuesday 7 Open League: 11-8Women’s High Game: Tammy Nelson and Traci Smith 147Women’s High Series: Tammy Nelson 386Men’s High Game: Jim Olson 279Men’s High Series: Rick Goth 711Pindusters: 11-9High Game: Heidi Oswald 202High Series: Heidi Oswald 553Thursday 7 Men’s: 11-10High Game: Paul Clark 270High Series: Mike O’Connell 726Sunday 7 Mixed: 11-13Women’s High Game: Dawn Oyen 201Women’s High Series: Dawn Oyen 505Men’s High Game: John Oyen 214Men’s High Series: John Oyen 541 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Christmas is coming to Madison Multiple accidents in Madison over past week Electric Cooperatives partner with Horizon Health Foundation to protect children’s smiles DSU's Jones has photography on display in Omaha Law Enforcement Blotter Banking Assoc. informs citizens on dangers of phishing scams DSU's Cody Brown earns 2022 CSC Academic All-District Football Team Chester groups raise money for Feeding S.D., Legion Law Enforcement Blotter Humanity Launch celebrates students at MHS Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form