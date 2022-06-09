The Madison School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the board room at the high school.
In addition to conducting routine business, the board will accept the resignation of Darcie Kavanagh as elementary teacher, Phil Thramer as high school teacher, Sarah Torres as paraprofessional and Nicole Ludemann as year-long sub.
Other personnel actions include hiring Sylvia Johnson, Carli Menigoz and Mariah McParland as elementary teachers; Zach Johnson as assistant elementary principal; and Nicole Sarringar as middle school teacher. McParland will also serve as assistant varsity and freshman volleyball coach, and Sarringar will serve as middle school volleyball coach.
The board will also be asked to approve hiring David Heibult as assistant director of maintenance; Radley Barrick in a temporary summer custodial position; Abby Brooks as a substitute custodian; and Tammy Nelson, Michelle Covrig and Marshall Dennert as paraprofessionals.
Following administrative reports, the board will consider a food service agreement with Harrisburg School, consider adding softball to Madison’s co-curricular activities, and consider summer hours for special education staff.
At 5:45 p.m., a public hearing will be held on the proposed budget for fiscal year 2022-23. Following this, the board will approve the budget and the property tax levy.
The board will also consider quotes for fuel purchases for 2022-23 and consider food service rates for 2022-23 before going to executive session for negotiations. Following the executive session, the board will approve the classified agreement for 2022-23.