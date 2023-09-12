AMANDA HALL is the Programs Coordinator for the Madison Public Library, who recently announced that they received a $10,000 grant from the American Library Association to help make their facility more "sensory friendly."
THIS QR code will take residents to a survey from the Madison Public Library for community feedback on how to make the facility more "sensory friendly." The survey is also available through their website.
The staff at the Madison Public Library (MPL) have always viewed their facility as "a place for everyone." It's somewhere that both children and adults can gather to learn, socialize or simply engage with a good book.
The MPL team has worked hard to build up their reputation of inclusivity, yet improvements can always be made. Now, thanks to a $10,000 grant from the American Library Association (ALA), the MPL will be able to implement changes to make their facility more accessible to those with sensory sensitivities.
The push for the grant was led by MPL Programs Coordinator Amanda Hall, who said that the goal of this project is to help the library increase its accommodations for those with these sensitivities.
The grant itself is part of the ALA's Libraries Transforming Communities (LTC): Accessible Small and Rural Communities initiative, which "provides community engagement and accessibility resources to small and rural libraries to help them better serve people with disabilities," according to a recent ALA press release.
Hall explained that by implementing items like dimmer switches, soft pillows, noise-cancelling headphones and other accommodations, children or adults with these sensitivities can feel more welcome at the MPL, resulting in a more inclusive environment overall.
Hall applied for the grant back in February and learned that the MPL had received it near the end of the summer. However, none of the money from this grant can be spent before a meeting is held to identify specific community needs. This meeting is currently set for Oct. 5 at 5:30 p.m. at the MPL.
Leading up this meeting, the MPL has launched a survey for community feedback on the project. The survey features a brief set of personal questions while leaving plenty of space for suggestions on how the MPL could improve.
The survey also includes information from Hall regarding the motivations behind the project.
"Sensory sensitivities affect us all to some extent," Hall wrote. "We want all individuals with sensory sensitivities to feel more welcome in the library. We want your opinion on objects or ideas we could implement to help individuals that experience sensory overload or seek sensory input feel more comfortable in our library."
"Sensory overload happens when you’re getting more input from your five senses than your brain can sort through and process. Multiple conversations going on in one room, flashing overhead lights, or a loud party can all produce the symptoms of sensory overload," according to Healthline.com
Hall added that anyone can experience sensory overload, and that triggers vary from person to person. Sensory overload is also associated with with several other health conditions including autism, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), attention deficit disorder (ADD), sensory processing disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety, multiple sclerosis (MS), and fibromyalgia.
Sensory sensitivities can also flow in the reverse, as certain people require higher levels of consistent stimulation than others. Hall notes in her survey that these people are referred to as "sensory seekers," and that through items like fidget toys and rocking chairs, they too can receive additional accommodations.
As an extra incentive, the community meeting will include pizza for all attendees, as well as MadMoney gift cards for those who completed the survey.
"We really want the community to be a part of this because every need is different," Hall stated.