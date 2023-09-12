Amanda Hall

AMANDA HALL is the Programs Coordinator for the Madison Public Library, who recently announced that they received a $10,000 grant from the American Library Association to help make their facility more "sensory friendly."

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

The staff at the Madison Public Library (MPL) have always viewed their facility as "a place for everyone." It's somewhere that both children and adults can gather to learn, socialize or simply engage with a good book.

The MPL team has worked hard to build up their reputation of inclusivity, yet improvements can always be made. Now, thanks to a $10,000 grant from the American Library Association (ALA), the MPL will be able to implement changes to make their facility more accessible to those with sensory sensitivities.

Survey QR code

THIS QR code will take residents to a survey from the Madison Public Library for community feedback on how to make the facility more "sensory friendly." The survey is also available through their website.