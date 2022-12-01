The Chester Flyers finished last season with a 12-11 record and reached the SoDak 16, where they lost to DeSmet 66-24.
The Flyers graduated eight seniors from that 12-win basketball team, and head coach Adam Gale is set to start a new era of Flyer basketball with a band of new faces.
“We’re in a Class A conference and play a tough schedule, and that group of seniors had been out in front since they were freshmen,” Gale said.
“It’s hard to lose eight faces of the team like that. They’ve been around for so long. However, this upcoming group had the advantage of playing underneath that group and practicing against them every day, in addition to getting all the junior varsity time to develop as a cohort. Their strength is going to be their perimeter shooting and toughness as a team on the defensive end.”
Jovi Wolf is one player who saw plenty of action last season for the Flyers. As a sophomore, Wolf averaged nearly 10 points a game. A year ago, Wolf was more of a role player for the Flyers. Now as a junior, he’ll be looked at as one of the leaders of the team.
“He has been a varsity member since eighth grade, and every year he has added a new element to his offensive game,” Gale said. “Between his eighth grade/sophomore seasons, he was a slasher and used his speed and athleticism to get to the rim. Last year he added an outside shot to his game, and it elevated him immensely. This year we’re working to hone all of those skills and develop him as a better ball handler, passer and individual defender.”
Clay Hanson, Max McGreevy and Logan Fods are the three seniors on this year’s squad. All three were leaders on the football team this past fall, and Gale said that they know what’s expected of them this season on the hardwood.
“All three of them were also on the football team and had to take on the leadership role after losing so many seniors from the year before,” Gale said.
“They know what is in front of them. Clay is more quiet, but he leads by example with what he does on the court. Logan and Max are more vocal and help bring people up as well as hold teammates accountable during practices and games.”
The Flyers open the 2022-23 season on Dec. 9 in Flandreau. Gale said that his team will have to bring the intensity on defense if they are going to pick up the road victory to start the season.
“We open against Flandreau every year, and they’re always a tough team to open with because they always shoot the ball so well,” Gale said. “Early-season mistakes seem to get magnified even more when they’re making tough shots consistently.
“However, what I would like to see from our group is that we defend consistently as a team. Offense will come along throughout the season, and we will learn and develop based on what works for us. However, defense has to be what we rely on every night, so I’m hoping to see our defense be the backbone for us.”
It’s not about how you start; it’s how you finish. Gale is tasked with replacing eight seniors. It will take time for this team to find their footing. Once they do, Gale said this team could be dangerous when the calendar flips to February.
“We will have to be quick learners and find out what our identity will be by the time we begin the Big East Conference Tournament in early January,” Gale said. “However, it won’t just be about wins and losses to measure success, but rather it will be about progress from one game to the next so we are trending in the right direction as we head into late February.”