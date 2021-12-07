That is the advice Randy Schaefer will share when he addresses the 161 graduates at Dakota State University’s fall commencement on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the DSU Fieldhouse.
Schaefer is a DSU alumnus, graduating in 1984 with a degree in physical education. His experiences in DSU’s classrooms and on athletic teams built his confidence.
“I credit DSU with all the good things that have happened to me,” Schaefer said.
Schaefer has been a State Farm Insurance agent in Madison since 1999. He has won State Farm awards, including the Agency Masters Club and Chairman’s Circle. He is also an active member of the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce and the Lake Area Improvement Corporation.
Schaefer currently serves on the DSU Foundation board of trustees. He and his wife Theresa, also a DSU alum, were named the 2021 parade marshals for the fall homecoming celebration at DSU.
Schaefer served on the South Dakota Board of Regents from 2009-2021, including two years as president.
“I feel like I was challenged and grew as a person while I served on the board, and I’m thankful to have had that experience,” he said.
Individuals he met throughout that time were “the best people our state has to offer,” Schaefer said. He found that “the talent we have in our state doesn’t take a back seat to anybody. It’s as good or better than talent in any other state.”
He predicts that the exciting developments taking place at DSU right now are going to secure the university’s place at the heart of solutions for the public university systems, state and country.
Alexis Vander Wilt, a graduate student from Mitchell, will speak on behalf of the graduates.
Alumnus Tom Nielsen, the associate director of alumni and external engagement, will induct the new graduates into the Alumni Association. Tony Venhuizen, from the S.D. Board of Regents, will confer the degrees. DSU Voices will provide musical selections under the direction of Sandy Champion.
The 161 graduates are receiving associate, bachelor’s, master’s, and Ph.D. degrees, as well as certificates. No tickets are required for general admission bleacher seating, but tickets are required for floor seating. The event will be livestreamed for those unable to attend in person.