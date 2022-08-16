OLEKSANDRA “ALEX” RACHYNSKA will not be receiving financial support from her parents who live in Kyiv because the war has destroyed their small business. A Go Fund Me page has been started to help her.
Six months after Russia invaded Ukraine, the war continues to send ripples into the world. One of those ripples affects Dakota State University student Oleksandra “Alex” Rachynska.
The microbiology student from Kyiv finds herself struggling to raise money to cover tuition, fees and other living expenses for the upcoming school year. Her parents, whose small business helped to fund her DSU education last year, are unable to send her any support this year.
“Financial aid is not available for international students,” Rachynska said in an interview earlier this week.
She had just returned from Plant Health 2022 in Pittsburgh, where she and two other DSU students presented research they had conducted over the summer on biological controls that might be effective in defending alfalfa from specific diseases. Rachynska has been working in the lab since beginning her studies at DSU.
Currently, the cards are stacked against her. Financial aid is not available. With a student visa, she is unable to work off campus. She has found an ally in Sirje Kiin, an Estonian writer who makes her home in Madison with her husband, retired DSU professor Jack Walters.
“With international students, there are so many restrictions, and her parents can’t support her anymore,” Kiin said.
Thus far they’ve contacted the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, a nonprofit, community-based organization that advocates for Ukrainian issues to see if they would be able to provide a grant, according to Kiin. That organization was unable to provide financial assistance and suggested she contact the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Homeland Security resources are targeted toward providing assistance to refugees. Rachynska’s status is not that of a refugee, so no financial assistance is available to her.
“The new provost, Rebecca Hoey, recommended a Go Fund Me page,” Kiin said.
To date, $4,515 has been raised to help the Ukrainian student pay for tuition and other expenses related to attending DSU for another year. The university has awarded her a scholarship in the amount of $3,500 for the year. She and Kiin estimate she will need approximately $14,000 in addition to what has been raised thus far.
“I want to keep studying, and my parents want me to keep studying,” Rachynska indicated.
Kiin is also doing what she can to enlist the support of community organizations that might be able to offer some financial assistance. She may also organize a fund-raiser so that others in the community can help.
To make a contribution, go to gofundme.com and search for “Sirje Kiin.” The fund-raiser “Ukrainian student needs your help!” will be listed.