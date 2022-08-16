Ukranian student raising funds

OLEKSANDRA “ALEX” RACHYNSKA will not be receiving financial support from her parents who live in Kyiv because the war has destroyed their small business. A Go Fund Me page has been started to help her.

 Photo by Mary Gales Askren

Six months after Russia invaded Ukraine, the war continues to send ripples into the world. One of those ripples affects Dakota State University student Oleksandra “Alex” Rachynska.

The microbiology student from Kyiv finds herself struggling to raise money to cover tuition, fees and other living expenses for the upcoming school year. Her parents, whose small business helped to fund her DSU education last year, are unable to send her any support this year.