Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:11/05/22 00:20 CFS22-07185 Traffic Hazard Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HIGHWAY 3411/05/22 09:20 CFS22-07186 Traffic Hazard Unable to Locate LCSO SD HWY 19 CHESTER11/05/22 09:47 CFS22-07187 Property Found Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON11/05/22 11:46 CFS22-07188 Animal Other Handled By Animal Control MPD N LEE AVE MADISON11/05/22 12:05 CFS22-07189 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 8TH ST MADISON11/05/22 12:50 CFS22-07190 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO SD HWY 19 MADISON11/05/22 13:04 CFS22-07191 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON11/05/22 13:17 CFS22-07192 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N LIBERTY AVE MADISON11/05/22 13:54 CFS22-07193 Welfare Check Arrest MPD S HARTH AVE MADISON11/05/22 14:09 CFS22-07194 Medical Patient Transported EMS W 4TH ST RAMONA11/05/22 18:50 CFS22-07197 Fire Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 461ST AVE NUNDA11/05/22 19:02 CFS22-07198 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N WEST AVE MADISON11/05/22 19:28 CFS22-07199 Civil Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD E CENTER ST MADISON11/05/22 22:03 CFS22-07200 Public Works/Utilities Handled By Public Works / Street / MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON11/05/22 22:21 CFS22-07201 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 451ST AVE MADISON11/05/22 23:03 CFS22-07202 Missing Person Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD MADISON11/05/22 23:04 CFS22-07203 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON11/05/22 23:28 CFS22-07204 Threats MPD SE 9TH ST MADISON11/05/22 23:48 CFS22-07205 MVA LCSO SD HWY 19 MADISONTotal Records: 19