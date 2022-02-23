Purchase Access

The city of Madison promoted two current city employees to lead the Electric and Library departments.

Monday night, city commissioners approved personnel changes that included promoting Jayson Limmer to Electric Superintendent and Lisa Martin to Library Director.

Limmer started in his new position on Wednesday. His new salary is $93,350.40. He was previously a lineman for the city.

Martin, currently the children’s librarian at the Madison Public Library, will take over as Library Director on March 1. Her new salary will be $68,390.40.