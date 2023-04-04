Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
04/03/23 00:08 CFS23-01994 Noise Complaint Unable to Locate LCSO 455TH AVE MADISON
04/03/23 08:25 CFS23-01996 Juvenile Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S HARTH AVE MADISON
04/03/23 08:41 CFS23-01997 Medical Transfer Patient Transported EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON
04/03/23 09:06 CFS23-01998 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 461ST AVAE
04/03/23 09:34 CFS23-01999 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON
04/03/23 10:27 CFS23-02000 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning LCSO SD HWY 81
04/03/23 14:53 CFS23-02001 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 9TH ST MADISON
04/03/23 15:45 CFS23-02002 MVA Non-Reportable Accident MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON
04/03/23 16:01 CFS23-02003 Fraud Report Taken MPD NE 3rd St MADISON
04/03/23 20:31 CFS23-02004 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO US HWY 81 RAMONA
04/03/23 20:41 CFS23-02005 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO 223RD ST NUNDA
04/03/23 22:18 CFS23-02006 Traffic Complaint Arrest LCSO SW 2ND ST WENTWORTH
04/03/23 22:50 CFS23-02007 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S LIBERTY AVE MADISON
04/02/23 01:42 CFS23-01973 911 Hang Up Information/Administrative 44.009525, -97.12032
04/02/23 02:02 CFS23-01974 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON
04/02/23 04:37 CFS23-01975 Animal Loose Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON
04/02/23 08:06 CFS23-01976 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone 457TH AVE MADISON
04/02/23 09:00 CFS23-01977 Animal Found Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 5TH ST MADISON
04/02/23 09:11 CFS23-01978 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO US HWY 81
04/02/23 09:37 CFS23-01979 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO US HIGHWAY 81 MADISON
04/02/23 10:19 CFS23-01980 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 460TH AVE WENTWORTH
04/02/23 12:56 CFS23-01981 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON
04/02/23 14:40 CFS23-01982 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
04/02/23 15:26 CFS23-01983 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO HWY 81 SB FROM
04/02/23 16:10 CFS23-01984 MVA Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
04/02/23 16:24 CFS23-01985 Animal Loose Handled By Animal Control MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON
04/02/23 17:31 CFS23-01986 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone ROUND LAKE HILLS DR CHESTER
04/02/23 19:25 CFS23-01988 Property Lost Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON
04/02/23 19:42 CFS23-01989 911 Open Line Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD W CENTER ST MADISON
04/02/23 19:51 CFS23-01990 Animal Loose Gone On Arrival MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
04/02/23 19:55 CFS23-01991 Child Welfare Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
04/02/23 20:38 CFS23-01992 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N KANSAS AVE MADISON
04/02/23 23:30 CFS23-01993 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SD HWY 34 WENTWORTH
Total Records: 33
