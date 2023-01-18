Sophia Peterreins Junior Honor Choir.jpg

SOPHIA PETERREINS, 15, poses by a window in the Madison High School main office on Wednesday. Peterreins will perform as a member of the South Dakota Junior Honor Choir at the Rapid City Performing Arts Center on Saturday.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

Sophia Peterreins will join 75 singers from across the state to perform as the South Dakota Junior Honor Choir on Saturday.

The 15-year-old Madison High School student competed against hundreds of South Dakota students during a three-part audition before being chosen to participate in the treble choir.