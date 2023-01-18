SOPHIA PETERREINS, 15, poses by a window in the Madison High School main office on Wednesday. Peterreins will perform as a member of the South Dakota Junior Honor Choir at the Rapid City Performing Arts Center on Saturday.
Sophia Peterreins will join 75 singers from across the state to perform as the South Dakota Junior Honor Choir on Saturday.
The 15-year-old Madison High School student competed against hundreds of South Dakota students during a three-part audition before being chosen to participate in the treble choir.
The South Dakota American Choral Directors Association established the Junior Honor Choir in 1993. It consists of a mixed choir of about 98 voices and a treble choir of about 75 voices.
Peterreins will travel to Rapid City on Thursday with her mother, Gina, and grandmother, Marli Wiese. After a full day of practice on Friday and more rehearsal the following day, the choir’s hard work will culminate in a 2 p.m. (MST) performance at the Rapid City Performing Arts Center.
She will sing six songs with the choir under the direction of Dr. Martha Shaw, a professor of music and the director of choral activities at Reinhardt University in Georgia. Vic Oakes, the artistic director of the Chattanooga Boys Choir, will direct the mixed choir.
While some of the songs will be challenging, Peterreins said she looks forward to the variety of pieces the choir will perform. Most of all, she wants to meet people who share her love of singing.
“I’m looking forward to making friends,” Peterreins said.
Since she was young, Peterreins has sung. She also took lessons from Dakota State University Music Director Sandy Champion and performed in coffee shops.
“I’ve just done it [singing] for so long, and I’ve just always loved it,” Peterreins said. “Something drew me to it.”
Peterreins comes from a musical family. Her Grandmother Wiese plays piano and helped her practice for the honor choir audition. Her mother and father, Jared, performed in a high school band and choir, respectively, and her older sister, Ella, sings in the “Mad Voices” choir at MHS. Peterreins has two other siblings, 9-year-old Beau and 13-year-old Ava.
When Peterreins isn’t singing or practicing gymnastics, she reads history books and passes time playing games and watching movies with her family.