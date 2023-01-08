Dakota State University pulled away from Valley City State 75-70 for a North Star Athletic Association men’s basketball victory on Friday at the DSU Fieldhouse, thanks to a 6-0 closing run in the final 1:11 of the game.
The game featured four ties and eight lead changes. The Trojans earned their first home victory over the Vikings since Feb. 2, 2019.
Deshawn Kelly recorded a double-double for the Trojans with 22 points and 10 rebounds.
Sam Muller scored 20 points for the Trojans. Ben Hoverson added 12 points and seven rebounds.
Gavyn Strand scored 12 points and dished out eight assists. Ronnie Latting had seven points and seven rebounds.
Dickinson State 81,
DSU 70
Dickinson State held the lead for the majority of the men’s basketball contest over DSU on Saturday at the DSU Fieldhouse, holding on for an 81-70 victory.
The Blue Hawks outscored the Trojans 19-7 in points off turnovers and 17-6 in second-chance points.
Muller recorded a double-double for the Trojans with 26 points and 13 rebounds.
Ethan Damerum scored 17 points for DSU. Latting added 10 points and eight rebounds.
DSUe fell to 7-10 overall and 1-2 in conference play. Dickinson State earned their second straight win to improve to 6-10 overall and 2-1 record in league play.