Lars Stavig and his brother Knut Stavig took different paths for their lives, but maintained a correspondence which spanned over 50 years.
Lars, who immigrated with his wife and three children, wrote of life in Dakota Territory. Knut, who remained in Norway, wrote of the challenges he faced there. These letters have been translated and edited into a book entitled “Dear Unforgettable Brother,” published by the South Dakota Historical Society Press.
They have also been used as the basis of a three-person reader’s theater program called “The Stavig Letters: The Story of a Norwegian Immigrant,” which will be presented at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Lake County Museum. Lars Stavig’s great-granddaughter Jane Rasmussen will join John Rasmussen and Curtis Dahl in sharing portions of the letters which have been accepted into UNESCO’s Memory of the World Registry.
It seems fitting to kick off a new season of programming with this event because just as the brothers reached out to one another across vast distances, we find ourselves reaching out to others beyond our own walls. We are no longer just a depository of memorabilia from Lake County families, businesses and organizations. We are a regional resource.
South Dakota Public Broadcasting will be airing in December an episode of “Dakota Life” filmed at the Lake County Museum. Museum Director Julie Breu, Denise Lewis and John Nelson, Dakota State University professor emeritus, will discuss the Chautauqua.
Established in 1891 on the northwest shore of Lake Madison, the Chautauqua attracted visitors from a four-state region for the cultural, educational, inspiring and entertaining programs available there. At the height of its popularity, a narrow-gauge railway spur was constructed to enable easier access to the grounds. By 1933, that popularity had dwindled, but the memory of the Chautauqua can still be seen in the street signs to the south of Highway 34.
Dakota State University students continue to make use of the museum as a resource for class projects. Recently, sound design students came in to examine some of our artifacts, and to learn firsthand about the sound quality of artifacts like a Dictaphone machine and a record player from the 1960s.
Elementary school teachers are becoming aware of resources which can be used in their classrooms as well as field trips which can be used to meet curriculum standards. Obviously, the newly restored Boyd Family Wagon, which is believed to be the oldest covered wagon in the state, and the replica of the claim shanty are favorite attractions for field trips.
However, we are also developing educational “trunks,” plastic totes which contain hands-on activities and instructional materials for use in the classroom. Thus far, we have developed one on sheep and wool, and are in the process of developing one on World War II.
We will continue to pursue opportunities and take advantage of opportunities to make ourselves available to people across the region and the state. At the same time, we will host local events like “The Stavig Letters” reader’s theater on Sept. 19, and the cemetery walk on Oct. 8.
As ever, we are open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and would enjoy seeing you here.