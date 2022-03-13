The evening began with a poem and ended with a song. Both helped to tell the story that has helped to shape the ministries of the Rev. Renee Splichal Larson and her husband, the Rev. Jon Splichal Larson.
Both are pastors with the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America, and both loved the same man — Pastor Renee as a woman loves her husband and Pastor Jon as a man loves a cousin who is as close as a brother. Both lost him in the earthquake that shook Haiti in January 2010.
Pastor Renee wrote about her experience in a book, “A Witness: The Haiti Earthquake, a Song, Death and Resurrection,” and on Thursday, they shared their story at St. John Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Rebecca Breddin, associate pastor at St. John, began the evening by reading the poem, “Ben’s Church” by Corrine Denis.
The poem ends, “dear one, you lived your church / you carried your church with you / in a song / at the table / the table you and Renee grew / joyfully placing leaf and leaf and leaf / a love feast spread for all / edamame, new bread, dumplings, real butter, five-dollar organic vanilla yogurt, / and coffee so strong you could chew it.”
“One of our first big purchases as a married couple was a table – an Amish table,” Pastor Jon said. “I think that’s a great vision for church.”
The couple married more than two years after the earthquake shattered their lives. They were seminarians when they met and forged a friendship making music together with Ben, while a romantic relationship blossomed between Ben and Renee, who married in December 2007.
After the earthquake, they were bound together by shared experience and grief, but they parted following seminary. Only after Pastor Jon was called to a church in Bismarck, N.D., not far from the youth correctional facility where Pastor Renee was pastoring a church, did they consider the possibility of having a relationship.
“When you lose your heart, it’s hard to imagine loving like that again,” Pastor Renee said.
Before they began dating, they talked to members of their extended families, including Ben’s parents, and learned family members had been praying that a relationship would develop between the two of them. They were married in April 2012.
On Thursday night, they only touched briefly on their relationship. They focused on the way their loss has shaped their ministry and what they learned as they grieved Ben’s death.
Pastor Renee began the presentation by talking about being angry at Ben for purchasing the expensive yogurt to which the poem refers.
“After we lose someone in our life, we process that guilt,” she said. “We don’t get do-overs.”
They had gone to Haiti in 2010 at the invitation of the bishop of the Eglise Lutherieene d’Haiti, a newly formed Lutheran church. They had known him at seminary and met him unexpectedly on an earlier trip to Haiti. He asked them to come back and teach theology to the lay leaders in the emerging church.
They both welcomed the opportunity, but especially Pastor Renee.
“I had intended to write a master’s thesis on the Lutheran church in Haiti. What is the religious landscape of a country like that?” she said.
Following the earthquake, she had to wrestle with theological issues. Platitudes, like ‘God saved you for a reason,’ were not comfortable for her.
“I can’t explain why God didn’t save Ben or the three-year-old child [that she describes in her book],” Pastor Renee said. “There is so much mystery as to why things happen the way they do.”
She found herself asking: Where is God in the midst of this? She talked about all the ways her loss and what she witnessed shook her faith. She talked about the incredible poverty of the Haitian people and the way that has slowed their recovery.
Then she began to see the blessings, beginning with the song that they heard Ben sing after the earthquake, when he was crushed beneath the top two floors of a building in which they had staying.
“He died thinking about the Lamb of God. That song in his dying has sustained so much in me and in Jon,” Pastor Renee said. She described her experience and her book as a “journey of people witnessing to God.”
Pastor Jon said that has affected the way in which they minister, as a couple and as individual pastors.
“We’re called to minister to people in their deepest darkness,” he said. “When you go through things, it helps you relate.”
They ended their presentation with a song that Ben wrote which is based on Psalm 30.
“You changed my mourning into dancing; you took off my sackcloth and clothed me with gladness” (Ps. 30:12, NAB).