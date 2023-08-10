A representative from Summit Carbon Solutions has said a recent permit denial in North Dakota won’t delay their carbon dioxide pipeline.
On Aug. 4, the North Dakota Public Service Commission unanimously denied a permit for the company to construct 320 miles of pipeline through the state.
The planned pipeline would be over 2,000 miles total and cross many states in the Midwest and Great Plains region. It would transport liquid carbon dioxide, which would be captured at ethanol plants like Dakota Ethanol in Lake County, to an underground storage site in North Dakota.
In a statement, the company said it would reapply for the permit.
“Summit Carbon Solutions hears the Commission, including concerns with respect to the pipeline location around Bismarck. Summit is looking at plans again and will address those issues in our reconsidered application, including reroutes. The company is determined to get this right for everyone involved. The goal is simple: to work together, understand everyone’s concerns, and make sure our project fits well with what North Dakota wants for its future, especially in areas like energy and agriculture,” the statement said.
Since February, the North Dakota PSC has held five public hearings to address concerns about the pipeline. According to the PSC’s statement, landowners brought up issues like eminent domain, safety, the effect on property values and challenges in getting liability insurance, among others.
The statement also said landowners had brought up concerns about routing within their properties and had contacted the company about a re-route, but they said they received no response.
“The Commission felt that Summit has not taken steps to address outstanding legitimate impacts and concerns expressed by landowners or demonstrated why a reroute is not feasible,” the statement said. “The Commission also requested additional information on a number of issues that came up during the hearings. Summit either did not adequately address these requests or did not tender a witness to answer the questions.”
The PSC also noted the U.S. Geological Survey had pointed out 14 different spots of “potential geological instability” and that commissioners did not believe Summit had adequately addressed them. In addition, the PSC typically requires agreement with the North Dakota State Historical Preservation Office. The SHPO stated Summit’s submitted cultural resource report did not meet their requirements and that no updates were given to address their concerns.
Sabrina Zenor, the director of community relations for Summit, told The Madison Daily Leader that the North Dakota decision is not projected to slow the project down.
“We don’t believe the North Dakota PSC hearing will make a material difference on our overall project timeline,” she said.
She also stated the company is “working diligently” to address all concerns laid about by the North Dakota PSC, including the areas of potential geological instability and re-routes. The exact details of their changes have not been solidified, as the permit denial happened less than a week ago, she said. The changes will be made public when the company officially files a motion for reconsideration. Zenor said she did not know when this would be filed.
From Sept. 11-22, the company will go before the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission and seek approval for their pipeline route in the state.
“South Dakota’s PUC has clearly laid out what they require from us,” Zenor said. “South Dakota law clearly details what they’re asking of us.”
The Summit pipeline has raised concerns from landowners from South Dakota, especially regarding safety and the use of eminent domain. Several local landowners have spoken on the issue at previous Lake County Commission meetings.
Earlier this year, another representative of Summit Carbon Solutions stated that over 90% of project miles in Lake County have been secured through voluntary easement agreements with landowners. But, the company has filed eminent domain lawsuits against numerous landowners throughout the region, including at least seven in Lake County, who have refused to sign agreements.
In North Dakota, where the permit was denied, the company stated they have signed agreements for 80% of project miles.
“North Dakota landowners’ support shows their trust in the company’s vision,” the statement said.