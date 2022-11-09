Heath Abraham remembers the year he turned 30. He was in Afghanistan, commanding the 211th Engineer Company of the S.D. Army National Guard.
“We were the best company in the battalion,” he said of his sappers, who cleared IEDs from roadways. “We had an 88% success rate.”
But the 12% they missed – and small arms engagements – resulted in 24 soldiers in the company being awarded 27 Purple Heart medals, an honor reserved for service members who are killed or wounded as a result of enemy action. While all of the Guards from the Madison unit returned home, a soldier from Missouri attached to the 211th lost his life.
“That part was pretty scary – thinking about losing somebody,” Abraham said. “It was such a relief to come home.”
Abraham, who has since achieved the rank of Lt. Colonel, currently serves as commander of the 153rd Engineer Battalion. Like many, he joined the National Guard for the educational benefits.
His parents, farmers in the Ramona area, had told him they could not help him pay for college, so he joined the local Guard unit while still a junior at Oldham-Ramona High School. He attended basic training between his junior and senior years and did his advanced individual training after graduating.
While attending South Dakota State University, where he majored in sociology and earned minors in criminal justice and military science, he joined the Army ROTC program and was commissioned following graduation. He was attending the Engineer Basic Officer Leadership Course at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., when he received orders for his first deployment – to Iraq.
“I had 10 days to do laundry and pack,” he recalled.
His first deployment was an entirely different experience than his second. While his unit was “shot at a couple times,” they were primarily engaged in construction projects, such as building roads and fortified safe houses.
“It was a fantastic deployment. I met some great people,” Abraham said.
Only after he returned in March 2005 did he pick up the civilian job for which he was hired after college graduation – as an officer with the Madison Police Department. Currently, although a city employee, he serves as the campus safety and resource officer at DSU.
Between his first two deployments, he also met his wife, who was a DSU student at the time. Katie Abraham now teaches first grade at Madison Elementary; they have two children. Balancing his responsibilities to his family with his call to serve is one of the challenges Abraham faces.
“I don’t volunteer for anything,” he noted. “I promised my wife long ago I wouldn’t.”
When he is deployed – as he was in 2009 and again in 2019, when he went to Djibouti, Africa, with the 196th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade – he must accept that life at home goes on without him. He must accept the sacrifice of time with his family that is lost and can never be recovered.
“It’s never gone back to how it was before the deployment,” Abraham said of family life.
Each time, his wife – whom he describes as “a rock star” – has retained some of the responsibilities he had previously assumed. There is a transition period as he readjusts to being in a relationship rather than being in command.
“I can’t talk to my wife the way I talk to my soldiers,” Abraham noted.
Despite the challenges, he remains committed to his military career. Not only does he hope to make full colonel but “if the stars align,” he also would like to achieve the rank of general. That goal is not an expression of hubris, but reflects a deep commitment to serving the country.
“We fight for the American way of life. When nobody wants to serve anymore, that will be the end of it,” Abraham said.
He made the pivotal decision regarding his military career when he returned from Afghanistan in 2009. At that time, after the dangerous mission which resulted in injury and death, he saw many good men leave the National Guard. He decided not to be one of them.
“You have to be good at your job, but you have to also not quit. To have good leaders, you have to have people with experience,” he said.
As a result, he had the opportunity to be part of a multi-national task force in Djibouti, where he served as the deputy director of operations.
“Not bad for a farm boy from Ramona,” Abraham said with a grin.