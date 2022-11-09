Heath Abraham

OLDHAM-RAMONA graduate Heath Abraham joined the S.D. Army National Guard to help finance a college education. Lt. Col. Abraham now serves as commander of the 153rd Engineer Battalion.

 Submitted photo

Heath Abraham remembers the year he turned 30. He was in Afghanistan, commanding the 211th Engineer Company of the S.D. Army National Guard.

“We were the best company in the battalion,” he said of his sappers, who cleared IEDs from roadways. “We had an 88% success rate.”