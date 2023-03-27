Staffan Truvé

DR. STAFFAN TRUVÉ, an expert on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, gives his keynote speech for Dakota State University's Research Week on Thursday. Truvé works with the company Recorded Future to track cybersecurity threats.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

Dakota State University hosted Dr. Staffan Truvé for its Research Week keynote speaker on Thursday.

Truvé is an expert in artificial intelligence in international communities, and he is the co-founder and chief technology officer of the company Recorded Future, which focuses on gathering intelligence on cybersecurity threats and organizations.