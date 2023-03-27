DR. STAFFAN TRUVÉ, an expert on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, gives his keynote speech for Dakota State University's Research Week on Thursday. Truvé works with the company Recorded Future to track cybersecurity threats.
Dakota State University hosted Dr. Staffan Truvé for its Research Week keynote speaker on Thursday.
Truvé is an expert in artificial intelligence in international communities, and he is the co-founder and chief technology officer of the company Recorded Future, which focuses on gathering intelligence on cybersecurity threats and organizations.
Recorded Future works with DSU, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard University and other organizations for its projects.
Truvé is also a founding partner of AI Sweden, which aims to help develop AI to benefit Sweden and the world. DSU and AI Sweden are research partners, and AI Sweden offers a summer immersion program which DSU students can attend to learn more about artificial intelligence.
During his speech, Truvé spoke about Recorded Future’s intelligence graph project. For the past decade, Recorded Future has collected and recorded data from the internet about cybersecurity threats and the methods and patterns of common attackers.
The company used the data to create a graph showing how different groups and threats are connected, as well as how common victims of cybersecurity threats interact with each other and these threats. Using this graph, Truvé said, clients can make predictions about possible threats and take actions to protect their weak points.
Recorded Future also provides “threat maps,” which show what organizations and groups may have both the desire and ability to orchestrate cyber attacks on governments and businesses.
This work is important because the world has seen a “massive increase” in data attacks, and there is a shortage of experts who are able to tackle these head-on, particularly when attackers get creative, he said. These attacks can cripple governments and companies, which, like most people in the world, have become more and more reliant on the internet.
“The world runs on the internet,” Truvé said. “Everything ends up on the internet, and the world is becoming a reflection of the internet.”
Having an in-depth look at cybersecurity threats can influence geopolitical events like the Ukraine War. Using intelligence gathered over the course of Recorded Future’s projects, the company has been able to provide intelligence and analytics to help Ukrainians secure their future, he said.
Artificial intelligence is crucial in this process, Truvé said. AI can help collect and analyze data far faster than a team of humans, and Recorded Future is in the process of automating tasks previously done by people.
“We live in exciting times, and this is still only the beginning,” Truvé said.
DSU hosted several other events during Research Week, including a Wednesday symposium featuring academic projects from undergraduate and graduate students as well as faculty members from a broad range of disciplines. On Friday and Saturday, the university also hosted DakotaCon, a cybersecurity conference, and a workshop and reception for the NatSecTech program, which educated students, faculty and business and political leaders about the United States’ technological and economic conflict with China. The latter event featured speeches from several national security experts, DSU President José-Marie Griffiths and Gov. Kristi Noem.