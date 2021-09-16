COVID-19 threw a wrench in a lot of lives, including that of a local attorney with plans to retire. Jay Leibel is still working on cases that were delayed as a result of the virus.
“I’ll be handling those for some time,” he said in an interview recently.
At the same time, the virus is providing Leibel with some unique experiences with which to end a career that has spanned more than four decades. Recently, in a Hutchinson County case, he presented a case at trial with a six-person jury rather than the traditional 12.
The case had been dragging on when he was approached by the judge with a surprising question: “Jay, what do you think of a six-person jury?”
Leibel noted that between the attorneys involved in the case and the judge himself, they had more than 150 years of experience. None had participated in a trial with six jurors, but to resolve the case and to have jurors social-distanced in the courtroom, all parties agreed.
These days, Leibel is working from his home because the building in which he had been conducting business was sold. He wasn’t surprised. His brother owned it and knew of his plans to retire.
Recently, he sat down at Sundog Coffee to talk about his career, but his engagement with the community proved to be a bit of a distraction. He talked about downtown buildings, the fire which had destroyed the offices over one business, the way in which others have changed over the years.
Although not a Madison native, his practice and family have given him a strong sense of community.
“The most difficult part for me in retiring is the people I met and worked with,” Leibel said.
He and his wife Linda chose to move to Madison after he separated from the U.S. Air Force, where he had served as an attorney. Due to the nature of his work, assisting airmen with legal issues throughout the country, he’d had broad exposure to the practice of law.
Leibel could have practiced anywhere in the country, but he and Linda had seen the greener pastures on the other side of the fence and knew they wanted to return to South Dakota. Having lived in the Pacific Northwest, they had a new appreciation for their families and believed South Dakota would be a good place to raise their children.
Madison provided the opportunity they were seeking. They didn’t want to live in either Aberdeen or Brookings, where they grew up, but wanted to be close enough to visit their families. Also, Leibel had received a job offer.
“I’d known Dick Ericsson since high school,” he said. They had also been friends at law school. Ericsson and his dad, also an attorney, “were gracious enough to offer me a job. I knew I could work with them.”
During his 43-year career, he had a general practice which included serving as the city attorney for Madison for 28 years. That provided a unique challenge for him.
“I had to be very careful of conflicts,” he said.
He also represented the South Dakota Association of Towns and Townships for nearly 40 years, which allowed him to work with townships, especially those in rural areas in eastern South Dakota.
In reflecting on his long career, what he noticed most was the way technology changed the attorney-client relationship.
“It used to be everything was done in the office or you’d go out to their place,” Leibel said. With cell phones and computers, more is done remotely than in the past.
What he appreciated most was the working relationships he was able to establish with his clients.
“I’ve been blessed to represent up to three generations of a family,” Leibel indicated.
Talking about retirement led to talking about his children, with whom he hopes to spend more time. He feels confident the decision he and Linda made to raise their family in Madison was the right one.
“It was a great place to raise them. They got a great education and had great opportunities,” Leibel stated.
Both are engaged in challenging and rewarding careers. Josh is a pilot and safety officer with the U.S. Air Force. Kylene works with a consulting firm, Strategic Treasurer, in Peachtree, Ga.