Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
09/13/22 00:22 CFS22-05929 Medical Fall Patient Not Transported EMS S LINCOLN AVE MADISON
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
09/13/22 00:22 CFS22-05929 Medical Fall Patient Not Transported EMS S LINCOLN AVE MADISON
09/13/22 02:33 CFS22-05930 24/7 Program Violation Arrest MPD N VAN EPS AVE MADISON
09/13/22 07:13 CFS22-05931 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SD HWY 19 MADISON
09/13/22 07:56 CFS22-05932 Burglary Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 444TH AVE OLDHAM
09/13/22 08:01 CFS22-05933 Traffic Hazard Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD MADISON
09/13/22 08:02 CFS22-05934 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy
09/13/22 09:27 CFS22-05935 Animal Other Handled By Animal Control SW 8TH ST MADISON
09/13/22 11:19 CFS22-05936 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 9TH ST MADISON
09/13/22 12:54 CFS22-05937 Medical Patient Transported EMS SE 9TH ST MADISON
09/13/22 13:09 CFS22-05938 Animal Loose Handled By Animal Control N LINCOLN AVE MADISON
09/13/22 13:21 CFS22-05939 911 Open Line Information/Administrative 43.900112, -96.93009
09/13/22 14:27 CFS22-05940 Motorist Assist Assistance Given MPD N DIVISION AVE MADISON
09/13/22 15:32 CFS22-05941 Animal Lost Information/Administrative N LINCOLN AVE MADISON
09/13/22 15:51 CFS22-05942 Animal Loose Completed/Settled by Phone LCSO 453RD AVE MADISON
09/13/22 16:08 CFS22-05943 Animal Complaint Information/Administrative NE 3RD ST MADISON
09/13/22 16:11 CFS22-05944 Welfare Check Completed/Settled by Phone NE 3RD ST MADISON
09/13/22 16:11 CFS22-05945 Harassment Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON
09/13/22 16:17 CFS22-05946 Public Works/Utilities Handled By Public Works / Street / NW 5TH ST MADISON
09/13/22 17:12 CFS22-05947 911 Hang Up Information/Administrative 44.009525, -97.12032
09/13/22 17:24 CFS22-05948 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON
09/13/22 17:41 CFS22-05949 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
09/13/22 18:29 CFS22-05950 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
09/13/22 18:37 CFS22-05951 Property Damage Referred to Partner Agency 220TH ST ARLINGTON
09/13/22 18:40 CFS22-05952 Theft Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N LINCOLN AVE MADISON
09/13/22 19:26 CFS22-05953 Medical Fall Patient Transported EMS S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
09/13/22 20:22 CFS22-05954 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO 464TH AVE CHESTER
09/13/22 20:36 CFS22-05955 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning LCSO SE 10TH ST MADISON
09/13/22 22:36 CFS22-05956 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD SW 2ND ST MADISON
09/13/22 23:15 CFS22-05957 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON
Total Records: 29
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.