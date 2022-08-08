Purchase Access

“Choose wisely, Grasshopper,” Master Po tells his disciple in the 1970s martial arts series, “Kung Fu.”

Paul Olson of DeSmet feels he did just that when he picked a citrus green 70 Nova SS while a college student and named it “Grasshopper.” His dad bought it for him.