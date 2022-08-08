“Choose wisely, Grasshopper,” Master Po tells his disciple in the 1970s martial arts series, “Kung Fu.”
Paul Olson of DeSmet feels he did just that when he picked a citrus green 70 Nova SS while a college student and named it “Grasshopper.” His dad bought it for him.
“I still can’t figure out why,” he said. “It wasn’t because I was getting good grades, because I wasn’t.”
Still, Olson managed to graduate with a degree in animal science from South Dakota State University, married in 1975 and returned to farm in DeSmet, something he had no intentions of doing when he graduated from high school. He farmed until retiring about a year ago.
Eighteen years ago, Olson managed to find a car much like the one he had in college – a 1972 Nova SS. The car was in good condition because it had been a student project for a young man attending a technical school in Minnesota. Olson had it repainted to match his first Nova.
“It was Biker Yellow, and I didn’t like Biker Yellow,” he commented.
On Sunday, Olson was at Prairie Village for the 28th annual Madison Car Show. The day was chilly for August – only about 66 degrees – with a slight breeze and drizzle off and on throughout the afternoon. As a result, participation was down.
Bob Johnson, one of the show’s organizers, said 43 vehicles were entered this year. In two categories – Cars 1959-1963 and Tuners: Cars to 2021, Modified – there were no entries.
The big winner of the day was Gary Mattke of Huron, who took home a second-place plaque and People’s Choice award for a 1979 Ford pickup and another second-place plaque for a 1969 Chevy Nova. Olson also took home a second-place plaque for his 1972 Nova.
He wasn’t the only DeSmet participant to be a winner. Scott Morrison placed first in the Cars & Pickups to 1949 category with a 1932 Ford Highboy. It was a kit car, but reflected the spirit of a specific era, he explained.
Originally, a car like his would have been a Roadster with fenders and running boards. However, after World War II, teens started modifying those cars.
“People who came back from World War II were buying new cars. The kids got the hand-me-down cars,” Morrison explained.
The young men, who used them for dates, wanted them to look good. They not only stripped off the fenders and running boards but also installed new engines – like the flathead V-8 engine in the Highboy.
“They were the cat’s meow. That’s what all the kids wanted,” Morrison said. “That started street racing, faster cars, better engines. It snowballed into the modern muscle cars.”
Morrison, who moved to DeSmet after the 2019 flood destroyed his shop in Montrose, has been showing cars since he was 14. He usually has among his collection a black Cougar – a 1968, like the first car he owned, if possible. Having served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years, he has bought and sold Cougars with nearly every move.
“It’s like buying my first car over and over,” Morrison said.
Beside the red and yellow kit car was a 1948 Chevy Thriftmaster pickup owned by Robert Smith of Chester. He said he doesn’t worry about polishing it before a car show.
“The body is the way I found it in 1998,” Smith said. He has made only one improvement – he installed new wood in the bed of the pickup.
“When they came out, they had wood in it – ash or yellow pine,” Smith explained. “They’d use pine tar to soak into the pores of the wood so it would last.”
While the glass in the windows is also original, the frame and suspension are not. He put the body on a newer frame and suspension and installed a different engine – a 383 Stroker. He explained it has longer throw on the rods for more torque.
With the changes, the pickup rides better and drives better than it would have without the improvements. However, appearances also matter.
“I tried to keep it looking as original as possible,” Smith said. The pickup placed third in the Cars & Pickups to 1949 class.