Deb Ahlers just made a gentle inquiry. She had an appointment and noticed one of the gals she frequently encountered wasn’t herself. The gal confessed she’d had a bad weekend and told Ahlers about an experience she’d had.
Ahlers understood immediately from the story how the young woman felt and made a suggestion which would enable her to avoid similar situations in the future.
“I never would have done that before – ask her if she was OK,” Ahlers confessed.
However, meeting with a group of women weekly over the past several years has expanded her ability to reach out with compassion to others who are in need, others who are hurting, others who may need encouragement.
“We’re becoming present and available, emotionally available. This is serious, serious stuff,” said Rosee Hansen, the group facilitator who started Women Supporting Women. The group meets weekly to help women address a wide range of issues, from grief and loss to codependency and recovery issues.
“I recognized women needed friends. They needed a way to vent their feelings and they needed support,” she said.
For Hansen, this is an extension of a career which spanned decades. When she retired from working in the field of chemical dependency, she moved to the Madison area to be closer to her mother and began to work with the Domestic Violence Network as a rural advocate.
With her sensitivity to the needs of others, she became aware of a broader need. She saw women in the community – teachers, nurses, business women and others – who were struggling with the burdens that life had placed on their shoulders.
“Women are to be the strong ones,” Hansen explained, “but we also need support and validity.”
“We need validity for our feelings and our actions, and we need to know we’re not alone in these issues,” Ahlers added.
That was the genesis of the group which meets every Wednesday from 7-9 p.m. in the community room at Prairie View Apartments. Hansen indicated that while the group is free, it is not a walk-in meeting that anyone can attend.
Individuals interested in participating need to talk with Hansen prior to attending the meetings. They must be willing to commit to attending regularly and to maintaining confidentiality. The goal is to build a safe and cohesive group where friendships can flourish and women can grow together through learning, sharing and supporting one another.
“These women have found their voice to speak up, stand up and help others,” Hansen said.
Some of the help provided is tangible and visible. At the DVN’s Tour of Tables, Women Supporting Women had a row of tables they had purchased and decorated, which provided financial support for the nonprofit.
Some of the help is informal, such as Ahlers reaching out to provide emotional support for the young woman she met in the course of her daily life. For others, the help is deeply personal.
One woman, who wished to remain anonymous, indicated she would be divorced had she not joined the group.
“I would have given up and checked out, and honestly, would still have been miserable,” she said in a written statement. “Because of these women, I am stronger than I’ve ever been, more understood than I could ever believe, and accepted. I think that was a big one for me.”
She went on to say that as a result, she has become a better listener and is more empathetic and can offer others support and understanding.
Because the women develop these skills, Hansen believes the group has a ripple effect that is felt in the community.
“I think these women have taken some of what they’ve learned back into their roles and use it to help others,” she stated.
Hansen said the women begin each meeting with a daily meditation from “The Language of Letting Go” by Melody Beattie and then share with one another what’s happening in their lives.
“The women give each other courage, give each other permission,” she said. “Once they start talking, it’s a good feeling to be able to share.”
The women have the opportunity to explore questions like: What do I struggle with? Not feeling good enough? Feeling taken for granted?
“We deal with a lot of unresolved issues,” Hansen said. The group works to help individuals deal with their secrets and bring closure to the past.
Many who have joined the group have a sense they are dancing as fast as they can, she explained.
“And still tripping over our own feet,” Ahlers added, with a laugh.
Women interested in discussing the group with Hansen can reach her at 605-210-1795.