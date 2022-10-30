Women Supporting Women

FACILITATOR ROSEE HANSEN (left) and Deb Ahlers believe that when women find their voices with one another, they become better able to care for others.

 Photo by Mary Gales Askren

Deb Ahlers just made a gentle inquiry. She had an appointment and noticed one of the gals she frequently encountered wasn’t herself. The gal confessed she’d had a bad weekend and told Ahlers about an experience she’d had.

Ahlers understood immediately from the story how the young woman felt and made a suggestion which would enable her to avoid similar situations in the future.