The Madison city commission is considering changing when it meets and how often, but first wants input from staff, department heads and various community leaders.
Monday night, commissioners discussed the possibility of moving their meetings to Wednesdays either at 12:30 p.m. or 5:30 p.m., and reducing the number of meetings to twice a month.
The city commission currently meets every Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Commissioner Kelly Dybdahl said that he wanted to bring the topic up for discussion because the current meeting day and time often conflicts with other events, especially school events.
“The majority of staff (and) personnel have kids, and a lot of times this meeting conflicts with some of their events,” he said.
City Administrator Jameson Berreth said that it’s more common for cities the size of Madison to meet twice a month.
Berreth said that Volga, the city for which he worked before he moved to Madison, held two meetings a month, one in the evening and one at noon. Volga officials also made sure the meeting times worked for people who wanted to be placed on the agenda.
“Often…people preferred that noon meeting because it was something they could incorporate (more easily) into their days,” said Berreth.
Commissioner Adam Shaw said that holding meetings during the day could make it more convenient for outside entities to appear before the commission. He also said he would be in favor of meeting twice a month.
Mayor Marshall Dennert said he thinks the commission should continue meeting weekly.
“I’m up to moving the day or the time. The only thing (about) going every other week (is) if we do get hit hard with a lot of stuff on the agenda, we’d probably be here longer,” said Dennert.
Berreth said that the commission could test out a change in day, time and frequency by holding two meetings in January, one at 12:30 p.m. and one at 5:30 p.m.
Shaw said that the city should reach out to the ministerial association to get their feedback on a Wednesday evening meeting. He also said the city should reach out to staff and department heads.
“I think we need to do what’s best for the city and everybody,” he said.
Commissioners asked Berreth to talk to department heads, staff and various groups about their meeting preferences. The topic will be back in front of the commission at a later meeting.