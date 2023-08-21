ORR

OLDHAM-RAMONA/RUTLAND'S Dylan Sievers looks for running room against Arlington on Saturday. 

 Photo by Michael Black

The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders opened the 2023 football season on Saturday without starting quarterback Cooper Merager. The sophomore suffered an injury during practice leading up to the opening game and was replaced by fellow sophomore Eaton Ruml.

With Ruml at the controls, the Raiders battled but could not slow down Arlington’s attack, as the Raiders suffered a 50-12 defeat on the road.