The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders opened the 2023 football season on Saturday without starting quarterback Cooper Merager. The sophomore suffered an injury during practice leading up to the opening game and was replaced by fellow sophomore Eaton Ruml.
With Ruml at the controls, the Raiders battled but could not slow down Arlington’s attack, as the Raiders suffered a 50-12 defeat on the road.
“Easton Ruml filled in on short notice,” ORR head coach Logan DeRungs said. “He was put in a tough situation, and I was proud of the way he handled it. Boyd Pooler did a really nice job running the ball in his first varsity action. Brock Eppe also ran it well. We were fairly one-dimensional, and I think Arlington figured that out. They loaded the box up a bit and made it difficult to move the ball.”
Pooler rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns for the Raiders. Brock Eppe rushed for 92 yards.
Dylan Sievers led the Raiders with 12 tackles. Caden Hojer recorded nine tackles and Dillon Renaas finished with eight tackles.
The Raiders will be back in action on Sept. 1, when they hit the road to take on Corsica-Stickney.
“With a younger team, it will be important for us to learn and grow from our mistakes as the season progresses,” DeRungs said. “The bye week will help us take time to work on little things that we need to clean up.”
Elkton-Lake Benton 56, Colman-Egan 16
There was no slowing down Elkton-Lake Benton on Thursday. The Elks ran like a well-oiled machine and Colman-Egan had no answers, as the visitors ran away from the Hawks 56-16.
Jack Mousel passed for 134 yards for the Hawks. Jase Mousel reeled in four receptions for 120 yards.
Johnny Keyes and Sutton Bunde both scored rushing touchdowns for the Hawks.
The Hawks will be back in action on Friday when they travel to White to square off against Deubrook Area.