The 27th annual Dakota State University Athletics Hall of Fame will be held on June 3 at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse.
Seven individuals and one squad will be honored.
The social starts at 5:30 p.m., followed by a dinner at 6:15 p.m. The ceremony takes place at 7 p.m. and is open to the public.
Individual inductees included Kristie (VandenHoek) Ogle, Laura (Tewes) Schaefer, Andy Coy, Anthony Drealan, Matt Fideler, Chris Heezen and Tyler Van Peursem.
The 2009 Dakota Athletic Conference men’s cross country team will also be inducted.
VandenHoek became the first 400-meter dash All-American runner at the 2002 NAIA Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships.
She was the second women’s high jumper to be named All-American in the NAIA Indoor Track & Field Championships in 2006 and ‘07 (DSU Hall of Famer Desa Rae Doyle was the first).
Coy had a storied running career at DSU that included the NAIA national champion in the 1000-meter run at the 2012 indoor meet. He accumulated six All-American accolades.
Drealan, current DSU cross country and track & field head coach, was an All-American in cross country and the distance medley relay.
Fideler collected four NAIA All-American honors, with three coming from the relay events.
He still holds the top two times in the 3000-meter steeplechase, as well as numerous records in track & field.
Heezen was the first Trojan men’s marathon runner to be named an NAIA All-American, earning the distinction in 2007 and ‘08.
He was also an NAIA All-American men’s cross-country runner in 2007.
Van Peursem was named NAIA All-Americante four times in three relay events.
Drealan, Fideler and Van Peursem were part of the 2009 DAC men’s cross country championship team, winning the first and only title under head coach Trent Mack and assistants Buzz Stevenson and Michael Nekuda.
It was their fifth men’s cross country conference title in program history.
The Trojans snapped Black Hills State’s streak of six consecutive titles. Van Peursem won the individual title with a time of 27:28.09.
Team members on the 2009 team were Devon Berkness, John Bintliff, Drealan, Fideler, Cody Foreman, Ben Harrison, Michael Hoffman, Keith Huffman, Andrew Manning, Kyle Sanderson, Jeff Sawatzy, Van Peursem and Andy Quenzer.
To RVSP for the June 3 banquet, call 605-256-5229 or e-mail jennifer.walz@dsu.edu or mckenna.rudebusch@dsu.edu.
