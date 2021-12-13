Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

12/12/21 00:25 CFS21-08074 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone S EGAN AVE

12/12/21 00:32 CFS21-08075 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone SMITH TRL WENTWORTH

12/12/21 01:52 CFS21-08076 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON

12/12/21 04:50 CFS21-08077 Medical Injury Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD WEST AVE N

12/12/21 08:42 CFS21-08078 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 4TH ST

12/12/21 10:13 CFS21-08079 Animal Loose Unable to Locate MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON

12/12/21 10:49 CFS21-08080 Threats Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 7TH ST MADISON

12/12/21 11:01 CFS21-08081 Disturbance Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SW 10TH ST MADISON

12/12/21 11:44 CFS21-08082 Civil Handled By Officer / Deputy NW 2ND ST MADISON

12/12/21 16:03 CFS21-08084 MVA Non-Reportable Accident MPD N JOSEPHINE AVE MADISON

12/12/21 17:35 CFS21-08085 911 Open Line Unable to Locate 44.158108, -96.950462

12/12/21 18:12 CFS21-08086 Assault Report Taken MPD W CENTER ST MADISON

12/12/21 18:35 CFS21-08087 Theft Completed/Settled by Phone LCSO SE 10TH ST MADISON

12/12/21 18:40 CFS21-08088 Medical Patient Transported EMS SW 8TH ST MADISON

12/12/21 18:45 CFS21-08089 Traffic Complaint Unable to Locate LCSO NW 1ST ST MADISON

12/12/21 19:45 CFS21-08090 Harassment Unable to Locate MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON

12/12/21 22:45 CFS21-08091 Medical Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON

Total Records: 17