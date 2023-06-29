The Lake Area Improvement Corporation has been hard at work since announcing plans to develop a Madison childcare facility at the start of this year. One of the most important aspects of this plan is a land swap that would allow for an under-utilized T-ball field on Highland Ave. to be converted to the site of the new facility.

Currently, this field is tied up in federal funding for park use, but if eligible park land is established elsewhere, the LAIC becomes free to proceed with development.