The Lake Area Improvement Corporation has been hard at work since announcing plans to develop a Madison childcare facility at the start of this year. One of the most important aspects of this plan is a land swap that would allow for an under-utilized T-ball field on Highland Ave. to be converted to the site of the new facility.
Currently, this field is tied up in federal funding for park use, but if eligible park land is established elsewhere, the LAIC becomes free to proceed with development.
This is where a new park in Madison’s Cyber Estates comes in, which was discussed and approved by the Madison City Commission last Tuesday.
“We’ve identified this park location as replacement property for that conversion of use,” City Administrator Jameson Berreth said. “Cyber Estates Park has been planned since the development started, but the park has not developed yet. We haven’t received any grant funding for it, so it’s an eligible place for us to use as a replacement.”
According to a provided development plan, the proposed park will be located on the east side of Heatherwood Ave. on the block between N.E. 9th and N.E. 11th St.
“One of the steps in our conversion of use here is to send a development plan to the state and on to the National Park Service, which outlines what we are proposing for our replacement property,” Berreth said, adding that the LAIC worked alongside Sioux Falls’ Sayre Associates for the creation of this plan.
The park itself would feature an ADA-compliant picnic shelter and playground, with a 10-foot-wide recreational trail that would loop around the park. Within the loop, a large green space will be available for exercise and other recreational activities.
The plan also states that the city commits itself to complete the picnic shelter, playground and the area surrounding these amenities, as well as planting trees throughout the park within the next three years.
It continues that the recreational trail loop will complete the park development, although the city may install this feature outside of the three-year development requirement for conversion of use.
“We worked closely with the Parks Department to develop this plan and put their vision on paper on what they felt would be best suited for the community,” LAIC Executive Director Brooke Rollag said.
“In talking with the Parks Board, they don’t have any concern with removing a T-ball field that they feel is under-utilized,” Berreth added. “What I was told is that our existing facilities can facilitate all the recreation programs.”
Berreth added that the city and LAIC will continue working closely with the Parks Department on this project, as well as with the state and National Park Service as this project progresses.