The Potter family's property is located near the City of Madison's proposed restricted use site. The Potter family submitted several photos via email to the Lake County Board of Adjustment to protest the proposed site, saying it would impact their view.
The Lake County Commission approved a conditional use permit on Tuesday for the City of Madison’s planned restricted use site (RUS), despite two commissions expressing personal reservations afterward.
With the county’s approval, the City of Madison can now file applications with the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources and the Board of Minerals and Environment.
For the past several months, Madison has planned a new site for area residents to dispose of construction debris and old furniture. The cell at the current RUS, located on 446th Avenue in Winfred, has filled up faster than expected due to several natural disasters, including 2019 floods and the May 2022 derecho. The city needed to construct a new cell, but City Administrator Jameson Berreth has said previously a lease for a new cell at the current location might increase more than is financially feasible. The other nearest sites are near Brookings and Sioux Falls. Instead, city officials proposed a new site, located 7.5 miles west of Madison on 442nd Avenue.
To move forward in the process of creating a new site, the City of Madison required a conditional use permit from the Lake County Commission. The commissioners, who were convening as the Board of Adjustment to adjust this zoning matter, held a public hearing Aug. 15. The hearing saw testimony from city officials and several opponents of the planned site, including members of the Potter family, who own nearby properties.
Karen and Donita Potter said they were worried about the impact of the RUS on the view from their properties as well as the impact of debris which could fly from the site. In a letter, the family also said it was an “injustice” to the county and schools to remove the property from the property tax rolls.
The Board of Adjustment requested more information and plans from the City of Madison before the conditional use permit was approved. This included addressing local concerns about fencing, a tree shelterbelt and the impact to the road. City and county officials presented a road agreement, where the city would assist with maintenance costs while the new site was constructed. The Madison City Commission approved the agreement at their Sept. 5 meeting.
A report from County Zoning Official Carrie Schiernbeck stated the RUS application met all county zoning requirements and did not fall afoul of any other regulations.
The Sept. 5 County Commission and Board of Adjustment meeting had no public hearing for the conditional use permit, but Berreth and Madison Mayor Roy Lindsay presented plans for the road agreement, a 4-foot fence surrounding the site as well as a shelterbelt to address previous concerns from the board.
Commissioner Corey Johnke questioned Berreth on whether the city had properly addressed other options, such as extending the lease at the current site or performing a land swap, calling that option a “win-win.”
Though Johnke ultimately approved the conditional use permit alongside two other commissioners and an alternate, he said after the adjournment of the Board of Adjustment meeting that he doesn’t think the city has done enough.
Unlike the County Commission, the Board of Adjustment is a quasi-judicial board, despite the boards being made up of the same members. While the Board of Adjustment can receive feedback during public hearings, it can only approve or deny a permit based on whether the application meets county zoning requirements. As the RUS application didn’t fall afoul of any requirements, the board was required to approve it.
“I don’t think the city has done enough. I think their heart is set on, ‘We’re going to get a new site’ and I don’t think they’ve done enough to utilize the existing one. That is my personal opinion.” Johnke said.
He continued, “I’d love to help, and I can’t. I hope everybody understands that.”
Commissioner Adam Leighton echoed his thoughts.
Karen and Donita Potter, who own nearby and neighboring properties, protested the lack of public hearing on Sept. 5, with both saying an additional hearing should have been held to discuss the road agreement. Donita protested the legal procedure and questioned how the public was supposed to be aware of it.
“We’re going to do everything we can to stop this. This is far from over,” Donita said after the meeting.
Karen Potter also spoke during the community comment period and said the road agreement was unfair because it only covered the construction period and not ongoing use or the construction of additional cells.
“Vote for us. You don’t have to agree with the city,” Karen said. “They put a blindfold over our eyes on a lot of these things.”
Commissioners Dennis Slaughter and Deb Reinicke recused themselves from the decision.