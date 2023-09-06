RUS potter photo.JPG

The Potter family's property is located near the City of Madison's proposed restricted use site. The Potter family submitted several photos via email to the Lake County Board of Adjustment to protest the proposed site, saying it would impact their view.

 Potter family

The Lake County Commission approved a conditional use permit on Tuesday for the City of Madison’s planned restricted use site (RUS), despite two commissions expressing personal reservations afterward.

With the county’s approval, the City of Madison can now file applications with the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources and the Board of Minerals and Environment.