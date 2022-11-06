Chester High School and Community Blood Bank are asking area residents to consider donating blood and supporting the local blood supply as they host a fall community blood drive on Nov. 15 between 7:30-10:30 a.m. and 12-2:30 p.m. at Chester High School.

To schedule a donation appointment, donors can log onto cbblifeblood.org, select “events” and Nov. 15 (click on the link found under Chester High School) or call 605-331-3222.