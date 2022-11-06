Chester High School and Community Blood Bank are asking area residents to consider donating blood and supporting the local blood supply as they host a fall community blood drive on Nov. 15 between 7:30-10:30 a.m. and 12-2:30 p.m. at Chester High School.
To schedule a donation appointment, donors can log onto cbblifeblood.org, select “events” and Nov. 15 (click on the link found under Chester High School) or call 605-331-3222.
“As we move into late fall, it continues to be important to have residents step up to support the local blood supply. Each day, Community Blood Bank uses 110 donations of blood. The only way this can be accomplished is through the support of local volunteers coming forward to roll up their sleeves,” said Ken Versteeg, executive director of Community Blood Bank. “We are just holding our own when it comes to the local blood supply. We are slightly above the ‘critical’ appeal status, barely meeting the demand for blood. Community Blood Bank supplies over 550 units of blood each week to people in northwestern Iowa, southeastern South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Giving blood is a short process that will change a patient’s outlook quickly. A person can donate blood every 56 days.
“This is a terrific way to help save someone in your community and to ready local supplies for situations requiring blood transfusions immediately. Join in to support the local blood supply on Nov. 15.”
Donors must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with a signed parent consent form found at www.cbblifeblood.org), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good general health the day of the donation.
Donors must bring an ID. It is recommended that a person eat and drink plenty of fluid prior to donating.