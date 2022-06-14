The Madison School Board voted on Monday night to approve a $20 million budget for fiscal year 2022-23. Of this, nearly $4.5 million will be used to recall the district’s debt from the high school renovation.
The district’s budget, including the general fund, capital outlay fund, special education fund, bond redemption fund, food service fund, driver’s education fund and health insurance fund, came to $20,011,238. Prior to adopting the budget, the board received a 30-minute report from business manager Mitchell Brooks, who also answered questions.
In looking at the general fund, which is $9.67 million of the total budget, he reported the state would contribute a little over $3.6 million; the federal government would contribute just over $1.3 million; and $4,183,000 would be collected in property taxes.
Federal funding includes around $935,000 in COVID relief funds. Brooks reported the school district will receive the final year of ESSER II funding and the first year of ESSER III funding during fiscal year 2022-23.
These Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds will primarily be used to pay two teachers in each of the district’s three buildings, which will help address learning loss; to purchase equipment such as filtration systems for the school buses; and to purchase sanitizing custodial supplies.
The lion’s share of general fund revenue is used for wages and benefits. Brooks reported that approximately 85% of that revenue is used for personnel. This includes not only teachers but also administrative and support staff.
The general fund also covers counseling services, educational media and library services, technology services, supplies, professional development, maintenance and transportation as well as various forms of therapy. In addition, $516,309 is budgeted for co-curricular activities.
For fiscal year 2022-23, the district will use more than $3 million from the fund balance for capital outlay expenditures. These funds have been set aside for the purpose of recalling the district’s debt early.
“If we recall that debt, that will allow us to save over $500,000 in interest over 10 years,” Brooks told board members.
With this budget, the capital outlay budget is $5,756,245. Of this, $4,488,145 will be for debt service. The district will also invest in curriculum materials, technology and other equipment for each of the schools; invest in district-wide technology services; take care of maintenance and repairs to the district’s buses; and address identified building projects.
The special education budget is a little over $2.1 million. Of this, the federal government will contribute $285,418. Instruction will cost the district just under $1.6 million with support services utilizing the other funds.
Brooks reported the state sets this levy. Should the district need more funds to meet student needs, the district can apply for state funds. Superintendent Joel Jorgenson said this can happen quite easily in a small school district.
Brooks reported an increase of 19% in the food service budget, from $617,500 for the current fiscal year to $734,900 for fiscal year 2022-23. This increase reflects both an increase in the wages for classified staff and the increasing cost of food. The district will be using nearly $52,000 from the district’s fund balance, which will cover nearly half of the difference.
With the resolution which was passed, the general fund levy for agricultural property will be $1.362 per thousand of the taxable valuation, $3.048 for owner-occupied property and $6.308 for other nonagricultural (commercial) property. The special education levy is $1.399.
Three levy requests are stated in dollars: $2,698,830 for capital outlay, $466,00 for bond redemption and $100,000 for opt-out.