Peanut butter fudge and pecan pie bars graced a table in the meeting room of the Madison Public Library on Tuesday night when a newly published author talked about writing the book that contains both recipes.
Deb Gearhart was not talking about a cookbook. Rather, she was talking about “Cheaters Never Win,” a cozy mystery in the style of Diane Mott Davidson, Joanne Fluke or Cleo Coyle that includes recipes.
“That was on my bucket list when I retired – writing a mystery,” she told those who attended the presentation. Still, she found it was a challenge.
“I had no creative writing classes ever. I just wrote it my way,” Gearhart said.
Gearhart, who served from 1996 to 2007 as the director of online education at Dakota State University, based her book on experiences she had in higher education.
“Things really happened. I just turned it into murder,” she said. “The issues that led up to the mystery were actually situations I dealt with.”
Gearhart’s love of the mystery genre began when she was a teenager and her mother introduced her to Victoria Holt. Higher education and the demands of her studies prevented her from indulging in recreational reading for a time, but by the 1980s, she was again reading for pleasure.
Her husband would read true stories about the Vietnam War, and she would pick up a mystery.
“That’s what we would do every evening,” Gearhart said. Already then, she had the desire to write a mystery of her own.
“I didn’t get to write until I retired, but I always had it in the back of my mind,” she explained.
Because she had been mulling it over for so long, the first book was essentially plotted when she began to write. Character development came through the revisions and edits.
“I did a lot of changing each time I read it,” Gearhart reported.
Her primary proofreaders were family members. She wishes now she had hired a professional to review it because she has found minor errors in the published book, errors neither she nor family members caught.
However, she is pleased with the accuracy of the book, with the details she was able to include about matters with which she did not have firsthand knowledge.
“Basically, what I did was a lot of online research,” she said.
This included researching the U.S. Army to better understand where various types of training would occur.
Currently, Gearhart is working on the second book in what she envisions will be a trilogy. This one is evolving as she works.
“I have a pad and pen beside my bed,” she said, explaining that most of her ideas come after she goes to bed in the evening.
She has learned a couple of lessons from her experiences thus far. The most important was not to edit her own work. The second was to dedicate time to the task of sitting down to write.
When she lived in Oklahoma, where she wrote the first book, she had an office with a recliner where she did her writing.
“I would put a CD in the stereo and sit there and write,” she said. “TV is a distraction to me, but not music.”
Having both a time and place to write are integral to success, Gearhart believes. Although she had to put her second book aside temporarily to move, she has not abandoned the project. With 19 chapters completed, she is aware of ways her personal style is evolving.
“In the second book, I started to build the characters a little more,” she indicated.
Online learning and students still play an integral role as they did in the first book, but the plot line is still evolving along with the way in which the mystery will be resolved.
“The pieces of the puzzle really just hit me,” Gearhart admitted.
While she has plans to write a third book, she doesn’t know what direction that book will take.