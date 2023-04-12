The Lake County Commission is considering two options to generate more money for county government activities like road and bridge repair. Both would involve raising property taxes.
The commission has discussed the issue for months and held a town hall on Tuesday, attended by community members as well as District 8 Rep. John Mills and Madison Mayor Roy Lindsay, to hear public feedback. The first 30 minutes of the meeting focused on education.
Currently, the county is struggling financially, said Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, who gave the presentation. This is due to a number of factors, like inflation, and the condition of county roads.
“You’re getting very close to a position where you have to do less,” said Gust.
Counties set property tax rates by requesting a certain amount of money in property taxes, and the property tax rate is generated based on the county’s property tax request and the total value of all property in the county.
Counties cannot request more funds based on inflation; instead, they are limited by property value growth and the consumer price index, which is capped at 3%. The growth in county property value only includes new growth, like construction, improvements or changes in use. A property being reappraised because of current market trends is not labeled as growth.
For example, if the CPI is 3% and the growth rate is 1.36%, as it was for 2023, then the county commission can request a maximum property tax budget increase of 4.36%. In 2023, that was an increase of $197,635 in all property taxes collected, compared to 2022.
This means that the county cannot increase the amount it requests in property taxes at the rate of inflation, but inflation still affects county costs, like for materials and labor.
In the past few years, Lake County has not collected enough money in property taxes to fully fund its budget, meaning it has had to take cash from reserves to cover the gap.
A big funding concern for the Lake County Commission is roads and bridges.
In 2022, the commission had a pavement study completed for county roads to help guide decision-making. The roads’ conditions were rated from “very poor” to “excellent” on a scale of 0 to 100 based on the pavement quality index, which is a standard industry measurement based on factors like roughness and damage.
The study indicated that, as of June 2022, 5.2% of paved county roads had a rating of “poor” or “very poor,” but with the current budget, that would increase to 27.5% within five years. While many roads would still be rated in the “good” to “excellent” range, many roads in “marginal” or “fair” condition will become “poor” or “very poor” without significant maintenance.
Based on the study, the commission believes it needs to increase its budget to fund repairs and regular maintenance, like chipsealing.
The Lake County Commission is considering two main options: a road and bridge levy or an opt-out.
A road and bridge levy can only fund roads and bridges, and based on the current total property value in the county, the tax rate would be capped at $0.60 per $1,000 of property value. This would generate about $1.14 million in total, but 25% of the revenue generated by property within a city would go back to the city. This would leave about $1.07 million for county road and bridge projects.
An opt-out, which is when a government entity “opts out” of the typical increase limit, is set by the commission requesting a specific dollar amount, like $1.5 or $2 million. Money generated via an opt-out can be used in the general fund.
The Lake County Commission has not currently taken any action on the issue, besides holding educational sessions at regular meetings and at Tuesday’s town hall meeting. To apply in 2024, an opt-out or road and bridge levy must be passed by a county commission prior to July 15. The commission can choose to send it to a popular vote, but it can also be brought to a public vote by a petition.