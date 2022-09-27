The Pumpkin People

TERRI (left), LOWELL, Eli, Maddie and Zoey Gerry stand by one of four trailers full of their famous crops, ensuring they live up to their nickname of "The Pumpkin People" in Madison.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Few food items commemorate the fall season quite like the pumpkin, and thanks to Lowell and Terri Gerry with their children, Eli, Maddie and Zoey as well as Lowell’s mother Shelia, the people of Madison have a one-stop shop for all their pumpkin needs.

The aptly titled “Pumpkin People” have been selling their crops for nearly 20 years with competitive prices and a community spirit.