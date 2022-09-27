Few food items commemorate the fall season quite like the pumpkin, and thanks to Lowell and Terri Gerry with their children, Eli, Maddie and Zoey as well as Lowell’s mother Shelia, the people of Madison have a one-stop shop for all their pumpkin needs.
The aptly titled “Pumpkin People” have been selling their crops for nearly 20 years with competitive prices and a community spirit.
Lowell said it all started during a year he’d grown more pumpkins than his family needed and decided to set the extra out for sale.
“The pumpkins sold out quickly, and people began asking if we had more,” Lowell explained.
To accommodate this newfound demand, the Gerrys began planting additional pumpkins each year until eventually arriving at the three-acre patch they utilize today.
Other than a garden tractor for some weeding help, Lowell said that the family does the entirety of their work by hand. The pumpkins themselves are only $3 apiece with smaller ones sold for $2.50. While Lowell doesn’t keep track of exact numbers, he estimated there are around 600 pumpkins in his family’s yard right now.
To go along with the family’s main seller, son Eli began planting potatoes, tomatoes, beets, onions, cabbage and a host of other produce items about six years ago. The other crops are located in a small shack outside the Gerry home that doubles as the family’s payment place.
People are encouraged to simply stop by and drop money in a box for any pumpkins or other items they want. Community trust like this may be increasingly rare, but according to Lowell, it’s all part of meeting the needs of the people.
“Without the people, we wouldn’t be able to do this. That’s the bottom line,” Lowell said.
For Lowell and the rest of the Gerrys, their business is about giving back to the community that got them started, as well as the joys of working as a family.
“It’s really rewarding to be able to share our abilities and passions,” Eli said. “It makes the hard work worth it.”
Most of the garden vegetables the family prepares are ready by the end of July with pumpkins becoming available around Labor Day weekend. Lowell said the family keeps its lawn open for business until they sell out or reach Halloween, noting that the former usually comes first.
The Gerrys’ pumpkins have been purchased by countless Madison residents including local church groups and the DSU volleyball team.
In addition, a group in Sioux Falls who sells elaborately painted pumpkins is another regular customer, Lowell said.
“I even got word they made it all the way to Texas once,” he added.