Dakota State University students have two options.
(A) Get vaccinated and continue to attend classes while monitoring symptoms after coming into close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19; or (B) Choose not to get vaccinated and quarantine if close contact is made.
Emily Spanier, physician assistant and registered respiratory therapist, provided this reminder on Tuesday evening in a live-streamed presentation from the auditorium in the Tunheim Classroom Building.
“Getting vaccinated keeps you active and in your classes on campus,” she said.
The reminder came as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has begun to increase sharply just as the fall semester begins. While the state Department of Health hasn’t issued any press releases regarding this, the media has taken note.
CBS News reported on Friday that South Dakota saw an increase of 456% between Aug. 4, when 657 active cases were reported, and Aug. 25, when 3,655 active cases were reported. On the same day, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported, “Unvaccinated patients are driving South Dakota’s spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations.”
As of Wednesday morning, the state DOH reported 5,370 active cases in the state with 229 individuals hospitalized. The state reported 32 active cases in Lake County, which had no active cases listed as the week began.
To make it easy for students and employees to be vaccinated, the university scheduled a Johnson & Johnson vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday in the lower level of the Trojan Center. Madison Regional Health System is also offering the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine through Sept. 21 by appointment.
In addition, MRHS is offering the two-dose Moderna vaccine on Sept. 7 with the second dose to be administered on Oct. 5. Individuals must call to schedule an appointment for the vaccination clinic which will be held between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Lewis Drug is the other option in Madison.
The vaccine is free regardless of where it is administered.
In her presentation on Tuesday evening, Spanier provided basic background information and addressed questions she hears frequently. She used a sports analogy to explain how vaccines work, indicating they give the body’s immune system an opportunity to practice fighting the virus.
“Your body trains and is ready to go,” she said. The immunity takes effect two weeks after the last shot is administered.
In encouraging individuals to be vaccinated, she emphasized the concern about hospitalizations is real. Last week, when she was attempting to find a bed for a patient, that patient was 12th in line at Avera and 11th in line at Sanford, the two hospitals in the region with ICUs equipped to handle severe cases.
“Not having hospital beds to put you in is a big deal,” she said. Spanier explained the DOH dashboard doesn’t accurately reflect the situation because it includes all hospital beds, including those in small hospitals not equipped to handle severe cases.
She emphasized the vaccines are safe regardless of concerns about how quickly they were developed.
“The biggest thing with research is money,” Spanier said. “With this, we had the whole world coming together and saying, ‘Here, you guys, you have what you need’.”
She explained that while there are breakthrough cases for individuals who have been vaccinated, they are generally milder. A graphic from Sanford Health last week showed that of 136 hospitalized with COVID-19, 129 were unvaccinated. Of the 37 in the ICU, 35 were unvaccinated, and of the 19 on ventilators, 18 were unvaccinated.
“The hospitals are full of people who are not vaccinated,” Spanier stated.
In response to a question regarding fertility concerns, she indicated the vaccines are recommended for women who want to become pregnant, are pregnant or are breastfeeding. The only documented fertility issues are among men who have become sterile after having had COVID-19.
Booster shots are currently being recommended for those who are immunocompromised and under a doctor’s care, according to Spanier.