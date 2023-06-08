Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
06/07/23 02:09 CFS23-03693 Vehicle Abandoned Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 3RD ST MADISON
06/07/23 02:33 CFS23-03694 Unsecure Building/Open Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON
06/07/23 06:36 CFS23-03695 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone HERMAN BLVD MADISON
06/07/23 07:31 CFS23-03696 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SD HWY 34 MADISON
06/07/23 07:43 CFS23-03697 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON
06/07/23 07:44 CFS23-03698 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO SD HWY 34
06/07/23 08:16 CFS23-03699 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD E MAPLEWOOD DR MADISON
06/07/23 08:29 CFS23-03700 Alarm False Alarm EVERGREEN ACRES DR WENTWORTH
06/07/23 10:26 CFS23-03701 Citizen Assist Patient Transported EMS SE 9TH ST MADISON
06/07/23 11:04 CFS23-03702 Alarm Fire False Alarm NE 11TH ST MADISON
06/07/23 12:13 CFS23-03703 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone 44.007025, -97.11315
06/07/23 12:16 CFS23-03704 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD MADISON
06/07/23 13:37 CFS23-03705 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone 43.988818, -97.09942
06/07/23 14:23 CFS23-03706 Transport Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON
06/07/23 14:38 CFS23-03707 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO WENTWORTH
06/07/23 14:59 CFS23-03708 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone 43.942995, -97.07416
06/07/23 15:41 CFS23-03709 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON
06/07/23 15:57 CFS23-03710 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone 44.012078, -97.11381
06/07/23 16:01 CFS23-03711 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone 44.013077, -97.12729
06/07/23 16:02 CFS23-03712 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD MADISON
06/07/23 16:22 CFS23-03713 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD HWY 34 WB MADISON
06/07/23 16:55 CFS23-03714 911 Open Line Unable to Locate 44.009407, -97.12034 MADISON
06/07/23 17:54 CFS23-03716 Animal Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 457TH AVE MADISON
06/07/23 20:12 CFS23-03717 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD SW 7TH ST MADISON
06/07/23 20:50 CFS23-03718 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO US HIGHWAY 81 RAMONA
06/07/23 21:11 CFS23-03719 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD HWY 34 MADISON
06/07/23 22:21 CFS23-03720 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S HIGHLAND AVE MADISON
Total Records: 27
