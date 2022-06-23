The Rev. Karl Breddin, senior pastor at St. John Lutheran Church, has a piece of advice he shares with couples preparing for marriage.
“Prepare for your marriage, not your wedding,” he tells them. “It’s just a day.”
Still, he jokingly adds, with the growing popularity of destination weddings, he is hoping a couple will plan to marry in Costa Rica – or some other exotic locale – and provide him with an all-expense-paid trip to officiate. His own wedding – to the Rev. Rebecca Breddin, long before either of them was ordained or even considered seminary – was a family affair.
“We were married at my family’s ranch in a drought,” said Pastor Rebecca, associate pastor at St. John.
The ceremony was held at 4 p.m. on a June afternoon in a pasture near Dupree. The hootenanny-style reception was held under a tent with guests playing music and singing. Because they had around 150 guests in attendance, the fire department called that evening when a severe thunderstorm warning was issued.
“It did rain. It was a good sign,” Pastor Rebecca said. That was 20 years ago.
Just as rain renews life in a parched land, they have found in their marriage the gifts which renew their life together over and over – allowing them to move and to change directions professionally while at the same time remaining anchored in their commitment to one another and to their family. These experiences shape the way Pastor Karl works with couples who come to him to prepare for marriage.
However, counseling couples also provides them with an opportunity to reflect on their marriage.
“It’s always a reminder of loving care for each other,” Pastor Rebecca begins. “That marriage is….”
“Work,” Pastor Karl adds.
“A lot of work,” Pastor Rebecca continues. “And fragile. It doesn’t take much for hearts to get hardened.”
Because the Lutheran church does not view marriage as a sacrament, Pastor Karl takes a pragmatic approach when meeting with engaged couples. He plans for three sessions.
The first session is much like a first date. He becomes acquainted with the couple, asking how they met and what they enjoy doing together. Pastor Rebecca believes there is power in this storytelling.
“It’s your origin story, how you came together and where God was in it,” she said. “You do get to acknowledge that marriage is sacred. It is a union you want your faith involved in.”
During the second session, Pastor Karl invites the couple to continue to reflect upon their relationship. This time, though, he asks them to dig a little deeper – to look at family dynamics, to discuss how finances will be handled, to consider the role of faith in their life together.
“For us as a couple, we’ve worked a lot with finances,” he said, speaking of their own marriage.
They chose to go into debt while in seminary. To ensure they had time for one another and their children in addition to coursework, they opted not to work. After seminary, they worked to get debt-free, forgoing the kinds of experiences others enjoy – such as extensive family vacations – to achieve that goal.
For most couples, finances are huge, Pastor Karl observed. Couples need to talk about how money will be managed before marriage; they need to come to a mutual understanding that will work for them.
Matters of faith can also play a role in marriage.
“It’s a lot more common that people come from different churches. What do you do with that?” Pastor Karl asked.
“You shouldn’t find out it’s a hard line after marriage,” Pastor Rebecca said. This includes not only where and how they will worship, but also how their children will be raised.
In the third and final session before the ceremony itself, Pastor Karl helps them to personalize the service.
“Here are the parts that are standard. Here are the parts where there’s some flexibility,” he tells them.
Both find it not only a joyous experience but also a humbling experience to accompany couples as they prepare for married life. However, they also hope that couples learn marriage – like all relationships – can be demanding.
“It’s a lot of give and take and it’s a lot of grace,” Pastor Rebecca said.