Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:12/21/22 11:40 CFS22-08122 Animal Complaint Handled By Animal Control MPD S LINCOLN AVE MADISON12/21/22 12:39 CFS22-08123 Welfare Check Unable to Locate MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON12/21/22 13:15 CFS22-08124 Traffic Complaint Referred to Partner Agency SD HWY 34 MADISON12/21/22 13:49 CFS22-08125 Medical Patient Transported EMS N LIBERTY AVE MADISON12/21/22 14:02 CFS22-08126 Assault Report Taken MPD MADISON12/21/22 14:52 CFS22-08127 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON12/21/22 15:26 CFS22-08128 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 4TH ST MADISON12/21/22 16:02 CFS22-08129 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone POINT DR MADISON12/21/22 16:15 CFS22-08130 MVA Gone On Arrival MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON12/21/22 16:17 CFS22-08131 Welfare Check Unable to Locate MPD NE 11TH ST MADISON12/21/22 16:20 CFS22-08132 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD sW 8th ST MADISON12/21/22 17:01 CFS22-08133 Alarm False Alarm E CENTER ST MADISON12/21/22 18:42 CFS22-08134 Civil Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 2ND ST12/21/22 20:00 CFS22-08135 Welfare Check Arrest MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON12/21/22 20:14 CFS22-08136 Animal Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO S MAIN AVE WENTWORTH12/21/22 22:34 CFS22-08137 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON12/21/22 22:50 CFS22-08138 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone 43.897086, -96.9292112/21/22 23:24 CFS22-08139 Citizen Assist Completed/Settled by Phone 43.931053, -96.94525Total Records: 18