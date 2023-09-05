Anna Blessinger.jpg

ANNA BLESSINGER, a 17-year-old Madison High School senior, in front of a Lake County Museum exhibit on aviation pioneer Eugene Vidal that she designed soon before the exhibit opened officially Friday. 

 Photo by Wren Murphy

Lake County Museum opened a new exhibit Friday featuring local aviation pioneer Eugene Vidal, and 17-year-old Anna Blessinger designed it all.

Vidal, a friend of aviation legend Amelia Earhart, was instrumental in founding the United States commercial aviation industry and was President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s top civil aviation director. In addition, he was an Olympic athlete, a New Deal official and an inventor. Most importantly, at least for his exhibit in the Lake County Museum, he graduated from Madison High School.