Lake County Museum opened a new exhibit Friday featuring local aviation pioneer Eugene Vidal, and 17-year-old Anna Blessinger designed it all.
Vidal, a friend of aviation legend Amelia Earhart, was instrumental in founding the United States commercial aviation industry and was President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s top civil aviation director. In addition, he was an Olympic athlete, a New Deal official and an inventor. Most importantly, at least for his exhibit in the Lake County Museum, he graduated from Madison High School.
Blessinger, a Madison High School senior, first learned about Vidal while taping up labels on a wall for a traveling museum exhibit her freshman year.
“It was a very brief history of his life, but he was just a very accomplished and very neat man. After that, I was interested in learning more, and I looked in the back and found some of his artifacts,” she said.
Later, she would write a high school paper about him, and that research hooked her. In her junior year, she approached museum director Julie Breu about putting an exhibit together using Vidal’s West Point uniform, his medals and photos of him working along pioneers of America’s 20th century.
For the next several months, she dedicated her volunteer time to conducting additional research, deciding which artifacts and photographs to display and working with Riggin Flight Service and Lake County Aviation Club to get the exhibit together. Her work culminated in the exhibit’s official opening Friday, which featured airline-themed snacks, model planes and aviation activities for children.
Blessinger came into the endeavor with experience, as she previously curated exhibits on local art, medical and military history. For this exhibit, her favorite part of the process was learning about Vidal’s connections. As an aviation enthusiast who is working on her pilot’s license and wants to join the Air Force upon graduation, Vidal is also an inspiration to her. As a pioneer in the industry and a friend of Amelia Earhart and Orville Wright, Vidal being from Madison showed Blessinger what people can accomplish, regardless of where they’re from.
“He just worked with so many aviators that people I know aspire to be like. Knowing that someone of his accomplishment and status is from Madison is a really neat connection,” she said.
With her exhibit, Anna hopes to bring awareness to Vidal’s work and accomplishments.
“I do wish he were more well-known because he’s such an accomplished guy who really changed the face of the industry, and it’s funny, because I talk to my friends and say, ‘I’m doing an exhibit on Eugene Vidal,’ and they go, ‘Who?’” she said. “There are so many amazing people locally who were forgotten, and I’m only helping with one person, but he’s someone I can especially relate to.”
Breu said she’s “very happy” with the exhibit and Blessinger’s work. Despite being a high school student, Blessinger put together an exhibit on a local innovator and did her own marketing and planning.
“She’s one of the volunteers I can most depend and rely on,” Breu said. “I’m going to miss her next year. I told her [in her freshman year] that she would be here until she’s a senior. She laughed, and here she is.”