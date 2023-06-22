SDBOR roundtable

SEN. CASEY CRABTREE (left) and Rep. Will Mortenson, the South Dakota Senate and House majority leaders, respectively, participate in a roundtable discussion with the South Dakota Board of Regents during a meeting at the Dakota State University campus in Madison on Wednesday. The legislators and BOR discussed student success, freedom of speech, communication, budgets and more.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

House and Senate majority leaders discussed student success, graduation and retention rates, freedom of speech, budgets and more during a roundtable with the South Dakota Board of Regents (SDBOR) on Wednesday.

Sen. Casey Crabtree, the South Dakota Senate majority leader, represents Lake, Brookings, Kingsbury and Miner counties, and Rep. Will Mortenson, the House majority leader, represents Hughes, Hyde, Stanley and Sully counties.