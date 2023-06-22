SEN. CASEY CRABTREE (left) and Rep. Will Mortenson, the South Dakota Senate and House majority leaders, respectively, participate in a roundtable discussion with the South Dakota Board of Regents during a meeting at the Dakota State University campus in Madison on Wednesday. The legislators and BOR discussed student success, freedom of speech, communication, budgets and more.
House and Senate majority leaders discussed student success, graduation and retention rates, freedom of speech, budgets and more during a roundtable with the South Dakota Board of Regents (SDBOR) on Wednesday.
Sen. Casey Crabtree, the South Dakota Senate majority leader, represents Lake, Brookings, Kingsbury and Miner counties, and Rep. Will Mortenson, the House majority leader, represents Hughes, Hyde, Stanley and Sully counties.
According to an email from the SDBOR’s director of communications, Shuree Mortenson, the majority leaders requested the roundtable discussion. The roundtable was one part of the SDBOR’s two-day meeting at Dakota State University in Madison.
“I’ve never, never seen a relationship between the Board of Regents and the Legislature be as good as it is now. And it’s not even remotely close,” said Tim Rave, the head of the BOR. “We sincerely appreciate your guys’ support, and as you said Mr. Leader, partnering to do the right thing for the kids.”
The BOR and legislators discussed the increased amount offered by the South Dakota Opportunity Scholarship, the new Freedom Scholarship and the continuing tuition freeze, which will keep tuition rates at public universities in the state for the next school year. These were passed by the Legislature in previous sessions.
Regent Jeff Partridge called the tuition freeze a “game changer” which would help keep lower-income students enrolled and attract students from out of state.
Later in the meeting, the participants discussed graduation and retention rates and ways to increase both. Multiple individuals said the needs-based Freedom Scholarship and the tuition freeze would help on that front.
Rave said the graduation rate could be raised rapidly if the universities instituted tighter admission requirements, but South Dakota wasn’t in the business of only offering a chance to a small handful of students.
“If we’re not here as a state to give opportunities to kids that didn’t do well on a standardized ACT test but can get in and out in four years, that is part of our mission — to help those kids be successful, as well,” he said.
After discussing these topics, which the BOR and legislators said were success stories, Mortenson asked if the BOR had taken any action regarding political activism and biases on universities, or if that was something not seen on South Dakota campuses.
“One thing we’ve heard a fair amount and that is certainly on our radar is political activism seeping into universities from administration to professors, these kind of things,” Mortenson said.
Rave said policies were in place to address concerns about political activism or particular professors. He said that, among the thousands of public university employees, there were bound to be some who “strayed a bit” but that the individual universities’ policies were in place to protect students.
“We don’t have the kind of activism that’s going on across the country. I commend the [university] presidents for that, running good, tight ships, if you will,” Rave said.
Brock Brown, a BOR member and student at the USD School of Law, said he saw lively debate between people of multiple political ideologies, especially in a constitutional law class which discussed controversial topics.
“Never once do I think that my voice was stifled as a conservative in that classroom, or even my friends who don’t agree with me,” Brown said. “When you’re actually in the classroom, through my experience, we do have a really thoughtful group of professors and faculty members and students.”
The legislators and BOR also considered future budgets and discussed ways to improve communication and present university needs as a unified voice. In addition, the BOR asked about projected tax revenue.
Mortenson said he didn’t expect a “wild divergence to the upside” like the state has seen in the past few years, but that he doesn’t think the state has been “too optimistic.”
Crabtree said the Legislature will be “cautious and conservative” with the budget and that the sooner the BOR could present its budget priorities, the smoother the process would work.